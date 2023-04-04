5 Key Products and Services Minuteman Press Provides Franchisees to Help Businesses Grow

Pat and Christine McGroder

Minuteman Press International is the number 1 rated printing and marketing services franchise that has been operating for over 50 years. As industry leaders, Minuteman Press never lets up on its quest for innovation.

Here are 5 key products and services that meet the needs of Minuteman Press customers and set franchise owners up for success:

1. Digital Printing (full-color, short-run printing with fast turnaround – menus, brochures, booklets, business cards, catalogs, and more)

Digital printing allows for full-color printing with a fast turnaround. Whether a client needs 10 or 100,000 items printed, digital printing technology gets the job done efficiently. Products can be anything from booklets, brochures, business cards, and labels to catalogs, door hangers, rack cards, restaurant menus, and much more.

Diana Renollet has owned Minuteman Press in East Indianapolis, Indiana, since June 2020. She says, “At Minuteman Press, we print everything while providing outstanding local customer service. I love getting engaged in client projects and bringing them to life. Our mindset is to provide a positive customer experience from beginning to end.”

2. Large/Wide Format Printing (signs, banners, posters, window graphics, decals, and more)

Large-format printing allows businesses to “go big” when marketing their businesses. The most popular items in this category are banners, posters, signs, wall graphics, window graphics (decals), enlarged photos, canvas prints, and much more.

Peter Castorena has 17 years of industry experience as the owner of Minuteman Press in Lancaster, California. Peter says, “‘A business with no sign is a sign of no business.’ This adage held true way back in the day, and it stays true to this day. Wide-format printing encompasses so much of what every business (large or small) needs to stay in business. Here in the Antelope Valley, our clients utilize wide format printing ranging from banners and posters to vehicle graphics, decals, advertising flags, and event graphics.”

3. Direct Mail (full direct mail campaigns – postcards, brochures, custom mailers, lumpy mail, newsletters, invitations, and more)

Direct mail is a powerful tool for local businesses and organizations such as non-profits and local government groups to reach out to their target audiences. Today, direct mail is more than just postcards – you can mail brochures, catalogs, newsletters, and even promotional items as part of a direct mail campaign.

David Ogden has been the owner of Minuteman Press in Naples, Florida, since January 2021. David shares, “Mailing is about 20% of our business and a fast growth area, and so we are investing in direct mail even further with new equipment.”

4. Apparel (such as branded t-shirts, logo wear, outerwear, polos, team uniforms, workwear, hats, beanies, and sunglasses, and more)

Apparel is a widely popular category of promotional items that connect business brands with both customers and employees.

Chris McGroder and her husband, Pat, owners of Concord, North Carolina Minuteman Press since May 2014, are members of Minuteman Press International President’s Million-Dollar Circle. Chris says, “Our key growth area continues to be apparel. Almost every business has a need to outfit their employees with some type of branded apparel. We have plenty of opportunity to grow this part of the business just with our existing customer base. Our most popular items are polos, t-shirts, wovens, hats, fleece and outerwear.”

5. Promotional Products (pens, notepads, drinkware, corporate gifts, edible items, USB drives, tech items, and more)

Promotional products are effective forms of advertising that help businesses connect with their customers. There are thousands of promo items to choose from and they are highly customizable.

Wes Froebel owns Minuteman Press locations in Buffalo and Williamsville, NY. He first joined Minuteman Press as a franchisee in November 2017. Wes shares, “Promotional products are great ways to advertise. They are often handed out at trade shows and community events. They can also be used as gifts to clients or employees. Popular items with my clients include pens, sticky note pads, drinkware, reusable grocery bags, and mouse pads.”

Learn more about Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and access Minuteman Press franchise reviews at minutemanpressfranchise.com.