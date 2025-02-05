Ace Hardware Ranked #1 in Home Improvement on Forbes' 2025 Best Customer Service List

Ace Hardware Recognized Among Top 1% of Brands in Second Annual Forbes Survey of 3,500 Companies

Ace Hardware, celebrated for its exceptional customer service as “the Helpful Place,” has once again secured the top spot in the home improvement category on the second annual Forbes’ Best Customer Service list. This recognition underscores Ace’s ongoing mission to redefine customer satisfaction and demonstrates its dedication to helping communities worldwide. Building on its successful “Service So Good, It’s Guaranteed” initiative launched in 2023, Ace continues to deliver unmatched service while evolving to meet the changing needs of its customers.

To earn this badge of honor, Ace Hardware ranked in the top 1% of outstanding brands identified by consumers among more than 3,500 eligible companies. Forbes, in partnership with data analytics firm HundredX, conducted a year-long survey involving over 181,000 U.S. participants, who provided millions of ratings. Survey respondents evaluated brands based on four key areas of customer service: staff helpfulness, speed, services, and problem resolution—both in-store and online. Ace’s exceptional performance secured its overall ranking of 34 on the Forbes list. To see the full list, visit forbes.com/lists/best-customer-service/.

“To be recognized again by Forbes for our customer service is a tremendous honor and a true reflection of our dedication to customers,” said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. “At Ace, helpfulness isn’t just a slogan, it’s a way of life. Our local store owners and red-vested-heroes go above and beyond to ensure our customers receive reliable advice and quality products for their projects.”

Over the past year, Ace Hardware has continued to make substantial investments in its workforce to ensure that service remains exceptional. In 2024, over 1.1 million training hours were completed by Ace’s red-vested-heroes in areas like customer service and product knowledge, and 54,000 ‘Product Knowledge’ badges were earned, equipping associates to deliver expert assistance in aisle and exceed customer expectations in every interaction.

Ace’s “Service So Good, It’s Guaranteed” initiative represents a unique promise to customers. Shoppers can trust that they will find the tools, supplies, and guidance they need on their first trip to any Ace store. If something essential is missing after the purchase, Ace will deliver the item free of charge, reinforcing its commitment to convenience and reliability. This initiative, alongside Ace’s longstanding Extra Mile Promise for paint, has been key to enhancing the overall customer experience.

In addition to Forbes, Ace is proud to have been ranked No. 5 on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® & No. 1 franchise in the ‘Miscellaneous Retail Business’ category as well as #5 on Franchise Times Top 400 list. These honors demonstrate Ace's ability to provide franchisees with the necessary tools, resources, and guidance to grow their businesses successfully.

Interested in owning an Ace Hardware store? Learn more about joining a trusted brand at myace.com/