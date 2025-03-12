Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii: Brewing Success with Bold Flavor and Community Roots

The American coffee landscape is evolving, and as consumer preferences continue to shift toward higher-quality, experience-driven coffee brands, those that offer something unique are breaking through.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has carved out a distinct space in this competitive market by delivering premium Hawaiian coffee paired with a brand experience that is as bold as the name itself.

More than just another coffee shop, Bad Ass Coffee is built on a legacy of adventure, quality, and community. With nearly 40 locations open, 17 more set to launch this year, and over 100 in development, this rapidly growing brand is proving that there’s more to coffee than just caffeine—it’s about connection, culture, and a commitment to excellence.

A Legacy Rooted in Hawaii, Expanding Nationwide

Founded in 1989 on the Big Island of Hawaii, Bad Ass Coffee was born from a passion for American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee and the desire to share it beyond the islands. Its name pays homage to Hawaiian coffee history—a nod to the donkeys that once carried coffee beans down steep volcanic mountains. Known for their strength and tenacity, these animals earned the title of “The Bad Ass Ones.” Today, that same spirit drives the brand’s uncompromising approach to quality coffee, via partnerships with local Hawaiian farmers, and commitment to delivering an unmatched taste experience.

With expansion efforts accelerating, Bad Ass Coffee is bringing the spirit of Aloha to communities nationwide. The goal is not just to serve coffee but to create a welcoming, community-driven environment where guests feel a sense of belonging—whether they’re grabbing a morning cup or finding a midday escape.

More Than Just Coffee: A Brand with Impact

Bad Ass Coffee isn’t just growing—it’s making a difference. Through Bad Ass for Good, the brand’s philanthropic initiative, locations across the country actively support local and national causes. Recent efforts have included fundraising for disaster relief following the devastating fires in Maui and Los Angeles, reinforcing the brand’s belief that kindness and community are as essential as the coffee it serves.

Inside the cafés, the experience extends beyond the cup. With a strong retail and merchandise program, the brand capitalizes on growing consumer interest in premium take-home coffee and branded apparel. This not only enhances the in-store experience but also strengthens customer loyalty while diversifying revenue streams.

The Growth Behind the Grind

In 2024, Bad Ass Coffee signed 13 multi-unit development agreements, bringing the total committed units to 44. The brand is attracting experienced multi-unit operators who see the opportunity in a differentiated, experience-driven coffee concept.

A key factor in this growth is the company’s strategic site selection and development support. By using market research, real estate partnerships, and a flexible store model, Bad Ass Coffee is ensuring its locations are well-positioned for success in both new and established markets.

A Business Model Designed for Success

Behind the brand’s success is a robust franchise support system that provides operators with the tools they need to thrive. From site selection and financing assistance to training and ongoing operational support, franchisees receive comprehensive resources to maximize performance throughout the opening process.

Key advantages of the business model include:

✅ Iconic Branding – A bold, recognizable name that attracts traffic and creates organic buzz.

✅ Diverse Revenue Streams – Coffee, branded merchandise, and a loyalty program that drives repeat business.

✅ Community-Centric Approach – A focus on local engagement and philanthropy to create lasting connections.

✅ Strong Franchisee Support – Guidance in territory selection, construction, and business operations for long-term success.

With a capital investment range of $514,200 - $980,500*, and average net sales of $1,373,095**, Bad Ass Coffee is attracting multi-unit operators looking for a high-growth opportunity in the specialty coffee space.

A Bold Future in Coffee

As consumer demand for premium coffee experiences continues to grow, brands with authenticity, strong differentiation, and a commitment to community are leading the way. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is at the forefront of this movement, blending Hawaiian heritage, premium products, and an adventurous spirit into a thriving, scalable business.

For those looking to join a brand that’s shaking up the coffee industry, Bad Ass Coffee presents a compelling opportunity.

*Source: 2024 Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii FDD.

** Source: 2024 Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii FDD. Representative of locations in top quartile who have been open for more than a year.