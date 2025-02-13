Consultant Dips Into Success as Bruster's Real Ice Cream Franchisee

Judy Kim’s journey to becoming a successful Bruster’s Real Ice Cream franchisee in Aurora, Illinois, is a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit, love for quality desserts, and partnership with a proven franchise concept. The Pittsburgh-based brand is known for serving up its signature hand-crafted ice cream in at least 24 flavors at its locations every day.

Kim’s background was in educational research consulting but her family’s experience owning a dry-cleaning business had instilled in her a deep appreciation for the rewards of building a business from the ground up. She said her consulting business was thriving but she was looking for a new challenge and a way to diversify. She found it in franchising.

“I considered several other franchises, but I only explored Bruster’s in-depth. My work ethic requires me to believe in what I do as well as the products I sell,” she said.

She was a fan of Bruster’s from when she had previously enjoyed it while living in Maryland. When she moved to the Chicago area she was disappointed to find no local spots could compare. “It was like an ‘a-ha’ moment,” she said, “why don’t I bring Bruster’s here?!”

She reached out to Bruster’s and found the brand’s responsiveness and enthusiasm immediately drew her in. She already knew how good the ice cream was and she was captivated by Bruster’s commitment to quality and the tight-knit, supportive franchise network it offered. It was something she could believe in and wanted to be a part of.

Kim and her partner, Tony Ford, visited a number of Bruster’s locations across the country researching the brand and speaking with dozens of its franchisees. They found a strong community of franchisees eager to support one another, which only strengthened their resolve to join the business. She signed on with Bruster’s and opened her first location in March of 2024.

Her grand opening exceeded all of her expectations. She said the initial surge in business was overwhelming, and the support from the Bruster’s corporate team was crucial. That support has been ongoing. “They always answer or immediately call back and take time to have a conversation with me,” she said.

Kim said her success with Bruster’s has been incredibly rewarding, both personally and professionally. Not only has she fulfilled her craving to sell (and enjoy) exceptional ice cream, but she has also become a part of the Aurora community. “I get to be a part of the Aurora family and the Bruster’s family,” she said. “I get to eat the best ice cream every day, interact with staff and customers, and go home smelling like sweet waffle cones.” She said she feels a deep sense of accomplishment at the end of the day.

Kim is already looking ahead and plans to open two more Bruster’s locations, marking the next steps in her journey. With her passion, perseverance, and the support of the Bruster’s franchise family, Kim has proven that success can come in many forms—and in this case, it comes in the shape of a cone.

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream boasts more than 150 flavors of premium, handcrafted ice cream, along with non-dairy oat milk options, sherbet, Italian ice, and sorbet. Each location features Certified Ice Cream Makers who craft at least 24 fresh flavors daily, starting with Bruster's own proprietary, home-style mix delivered directly from their dairy. The brand has 200 independently owned locations across 22 states and Guyana.

