Doner Shack Heats Up for Explosive U.S. Growth with Innovative Kebab Concept

Europe’s beloved kebab brand, Doner Shack, is taking the U.S. by storm, prepped to expand to meet the demand for its next-generation, quick-service concept.

The fast-growing brand’s U.S. franchising efforts, launched earlier this year, are off to a blazing start, with nine franchise agreements awarded to introduce the authentic Mediterranean street food experience in key markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Las Vegas, and Tallahassee, Florida.

“It’s just the beginning,” says Sanj Sanghera, co-founder of Doner Shack, as the company looks to expand from coast to coast on the path to becoming the world’s largest kebab brand.

Multi-Unit Franchise Agreements Fuel U.S. Growth

The Berlin-inspired brand is attracting both seasoned franchise operators and newcomers eager to capitalize on an innovative and proven blueprint in a sector hungry for fresh, high-quality food. Here’s a closer look at where Doner Shack is headed:

Dallas-Fort Worth: The Start of Texas-Sized Growth

Doner Shack is set to make its mark in North Texas, a region known for its vibrant food culture. Inaugural franchisee Mr. Zaman is laying the groundwork for expansion in the Lone Star State with a three-unit deal awarded for Dallas.

As the first-ever U.S. franchise partner, Zaman brings extensive experience in food service, franchise operations, and project management to the Doner Shack system. He was drawn to the brand’s “amazing quality, bold branding and international appeal.”

“Their commitment to fresh ingredients, seamless operations, and an outstanding customer experience perfectly matches my dream of owning a fast-casual restaurant that doesn’t just blend in – it stands out,” Zaman says.

Las Vegas: A Winning Bet

Sumeet Kainth, a longtime fan of Doner Shack from his days living in the UK, moved to Las Vegas three years ago. When the opportunity arose, he jumped at the chance to introduce Europe’s favorite fast food to his new home state as part of a multi-unit franchise agreement.

“This business model, and most importantly, the product Doner Shack offers, is going to be a household name here. I knew I couldn’t miss the opportunity to be a part of it,” Kainth says.

Tallahassee, Florida: Expanding into the Southeast

Doner Shack is also heating up for growth in the Southeast, awarding Kaushal Patel a multi-unit franchise deal in Tallahassee, Florida. A passionate foodie with a background in law enforcement and experience operating two gas stations, Patel has always aspired to build a family-owned business.

“When I discovered Doner Shack, it just clicked – THIS IS IT,” Patel recalls. “I’m a huge fan of kebabs, and this was the perfect opportunity to own, cook, and serve high-quality food. Doner Shack offers a scalable, profitable business model with advanced robotic kebab machines, making it a great investment.”

Doner Shack Builds Global Momentum

Doner Shack’s U.S. expansion is just one piece of the company’s global growth strategy.

Along with company-owned stores, 50 franchise restaurants sold in Europe, and a 150-store master franchise deal in India, the concept has captured the attention of visionary investors and franchisees in the Middle East. Doner Shack’s recent appearance at the invite-only Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) drew crowds of entrepreneurs and foodies eager to sample Doner Shack’s food and learn more about the proven concept. The high-profile exposure has resulted in a soon-to-be announced mega franchise deal for the region.

“The momentum is unstoppable,” says Laura Bruce, Doner Shack’s co-founder.

Innovation Meets Tradition: A Gold Standard Franchise Model

Franchisees can look to highly systemized operations that ensure sector-leading prep times and minimal labor needs. The brand’s diverse, flavor-packed menu, featuring doner and shawarma kebabs, buttermilk fried chicken tenders, loaded fries, sliders, and shakes, seamlessly positions Doner Shack as a go-to brand in the rapidly growing Mediterranean fast-casual market.

