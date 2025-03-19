Golden Corral Feasts on Conversion Opportunities and Franchisees Love It!

Golden Corral has positioned itself as an industry leader by embracing conversion opportunities - conversions of second-generation restaurants as well as new and existing retail spaces. The strategy is increasingly attractive to franchisees looking for ways to optimize their investment and accelerate their path to opening. Currently, 40 of the brand’s 352 restaurants are conversions, including two franchise locations in Pilot/Flying J Travel Centers where Golden Corral is seen as a great fit.

The most recent restaurant conversion was a former Hometown Buffet in Fresno, CA. opened by franchisee Roberto Martinez. When approached with the conversion opportunity in Fresno, Martinez was eager to take on the project. “I love the Golden Corral brand and have been looking to expand. When I learned of the Fresno opportunity, I jumped on it. The conversions offer a way to enter markets where ground-up development can be difficult. It offers financial benefits as well as shortens development timelines.” The restaurant opened in November 2024 with lines out the door and continues to be a high-performing location in the Golden Corral system.

Now is a great time to develop and take advantage of the numerous second-generation spaces that are becoming available. The company is aggressively targeting the recent Red Lobster and TGI Friday’s closings. Beyond closed restaurants, the retail sector has also provided a lot of great opportunities with Party City, Big Lots and Jo-Ann Fabrics closing locations. All these real estate opportunities create a “buffet of opportunity” for Golden Corral to grow.

Golden Corral has developed a very flexible “kit of parts” restaurant design that can fit into spaces as small as 7,200 sq ft. The design allows franchisees to scale up or scale down depending on the location. This new design is smaller than the former prototype that was almost 11,000 sq feet.

Developing dense, urban areas like the Bronx with an 11,000 sq ft freestanding building can be almost impossible. With the flexible “kit of parts” design and the ability to do a conversion, Golden Corral Franchisee Niroopa Harpaul opened a 7,600 square-foot Golden Corral in the former Bronx Grill location. Ms. Harpaul worked with Golden Corral to adapt the footprint to the smaller space while maintaining the branding and layout. With these development options, Ms. Harpaul plans to bring Golden Corral’s delicious food and more jobs to the Yonkers, Queens and Long Island communities.

Adapting to Market Needs with Smart Site Selection

Golden Corral’s conversion strategy is not just about cost efficiency — it’s about meeting consumer demand in markets where real estate constraints might otherwise limit the expansion of new businesses. This development option allows Golden Corral to expand its presence in communities with pent-up demand for its value-driven, family-friendly buffet experience. The brand carefully evaluates second-generation restaurant spaces as well as new and existing retail, that align with its operational model, guest traffic patterns, and market potential to ensure long-term viability.

The Benefits of Conversion for Franchisees

For prospective franchisees, converting an existing restaurant space into a Golden Corral comes with the following factors to consider:

Lower Real Estate & Construction Costs – Repurposing existing infrastructure helps mitigate the high costs associated with new builds.

Faster Time to Market – Shorter construction timelines mean franchisees can begin operations and start generating revenue more quickly.

Strategic Market Entry – Access to prime real estate locations that might otherwise be unattainable for new ground-up developments.

Proven Brand Support – Golden Corral provides comprehensive franchisee support, from site selection and design modifications to training and operational guidance.

Expanding Franchise Opportunities

Golden Corral’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions through strategic conversions ensures that franchisees have more paths to ownership and greater flexibility in their investment approach. With more than 50 years of operational expertise and a business model designed for adaptability, the brand continues to create opportunities for franchisees to grow in a competitive restaurant landscape.

For those looking to invest in a proven buffet concept with an established national presence, now is the time to explore Golden Corral’s franchise opportunities.

To learn more about franchise development and available conversion opportunities, visit goldencorral.com/franchise