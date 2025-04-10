Hand & Stone's Chief Spa Officer, Julie Hauser-Blanner, on Franchisee Profitability

Franchising has been the foundation of my career, fueling my passion for helping entrepreneurs build something of their own and turn it into a profitable, thriving business. I got my start at Outback Steakhouse during a time of rapid growth, where I played a key role in developing training programs that supported expansion. That experience showed me the power of operational excellence, and how the right systems can empower franchisees to thrive.

My journey eventually led me to the wellness franchise industry, where I saw firsthand how passionate franchisees can transform a brand. At European Wax Center, I learned the importance of brand consistency, guest experience, and franchisee satisfaction. After a return to the restaurant space, I was drawn back to the spa franchise industry because of the incredible opportunities it offers—not just for unit growth, but for the people behind it. That’s what brought me to Hand & Stone franchise.

From the moment I stepped into this role, it was clear that Hand & Stone has an incredible reputation, a dedicated network of franchisees, and a rapidly growing customer base in a booming category. But what stands out most is the passion of our franchisees. Each day, I see owners who truly love the brand and are committed to delivering a high-quality experience for every guest. That level of dedication is what drives a brand forward.

Spa Franchise Profitability Starts with the Right Team

A profitable business isn’t just about revenue—it’s about leadership. The most successful franchisees I’ve worked with share one common trait: they build strong teams. When your employees are engaged, supported, and aligned with your goals, profitability follows.

That’s why one of my first initiatives at Hand & Stone was strengthening our corporate support structure. We introduced a new team model and rolled out advanced tools to give franchisees better insights into their business. These resources help owners make data-driven decisions that improve performance and uncover new growth opportunities.

Likewise, one of the biggest areas for improvement in any franchise system is how the corporate team can support owners. At Hand & Stone, we’re refining our business consulting model to ensure our Franchise Business Consultants (FBCs) have the right tools to provide meaningful, actionable insights. Franchisees should feel like they have a true partner in their corner—someone who understands their business, listens to their concerns, and offers strategies to drive long-term success.

Trust, Relationships, and Consistency Drive Growth

If there’s one lesson I’ve learned in franchising, it’s that trust is everything. Strong relationships between franchisees and the corporate team are the foundation of a thriving brand. When owners feel heard and supported, they’re more engaged and committed to growing their business. That’s why I prioritize meeting with every franchisee early in my role—to understand their goals, challenges, and vision for their business—and to ensure our Executive Leadership team’s strategic vision aligns with what franchisees need most.

Consistency is another major driver of profitability. Guests should have the same high-quality experience at every Hand & Stone franchise location, whether they’re visiting in New York or California. That consistency builds brand loyalty and drives repeat business. This can only be achieved by following the playbook, trusting the process, and ensuring the entire team is aligned on delivering exceptional service.

The Future of Hand & Stone Franchise

Hand & Stone has significant white space for expansion, and I believe we have the potential to reach 1,000 units. But growth for the sake of growth isn’t the goal—it has to be done the right way.

What sets Hand & Stone franchise apart in the spa franchise industry is our strong support system, top-tier resources, and best-in-class services. As we expand, maintaining those high standards will be key. We recognize that franchise ownership is a long-term investment, and I take that responsibility seriously.

A franchise system is only as strong as its owners, and I’m constantly inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit within Hand & Stone.

Advice for Franchisees: Follow the Playbook and Invest in Your Team

For current and prospective Hand & Stone franchise owners, my advice is simple: trust the process, build strong relationships, and invest in your team. The wellness franchise industry is built on improving lives through authentic human connection. The more guests experience the benefits of our services, the more they’ll return—and that loyalty is what drives long-term scalability.

I’ve never been more excited and confident in a brand’s growth potential than I am with Hand & Stone. Helping franchisees build thriving businesses while delivering exceptional wellness experiences is what drives me, and I’m fortunate to play a part in what’s ahead.