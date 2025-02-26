How Cicis Pizza Keeps Winning with Value and Variety 

Cicis Pizza can boast what most concepts can’t: a president who has stuck with the company nearly their entire career, beginning as a restaurant manager. Cicis President Jeff Hetsel has spent three decades shaping the brand’s evolution, balancing nostalgia with innovation and championing Cicis’ strong brand promise to deliver TBPVA™ The Best Pizza Value Anywhere.

As the franchise industry continues to grow and change, enduring brands like Cicis provide real value, a strong business model and a product people love, further proving why it’s a brand guests can always count on.

Honoring the Past While Building the Future

Buffet concepts have stood the test of time, and under Hetsel’s leadership, Cicis continues to refine its operations while delivering a family-friendly experience that appeals to a broad customer base. With an all-you-can-eat model, game rooms and an inviting atmosphere, Cicis remains a go-to destination for guests seeking quality, variety and value.

"Change is inevitable," Hetsel said in a recent interview with Local Profile. "While our processes may change, the value and quality we bring to our guests remain a constant."

A perfect example of this balance is the buzzworthy Spaghetti and Meatballs Pizza, a recent limited-time offer that resonated with consumers as Cicis kicked off its 40th year in business. By honoring the brand’s roots while continuously evolving and staying ahead of industry trends, Cicis drives sustained growth and franchise expansion.

As franchising outpaces the broader U.S. economy, Cicis is positioned to capitalize on this momentum with its proven, resilient franchise model, particularly in high-growth states such as Georgia, which is one of the fastest-growing franchise markets in the country.

A Resilient Industry: America’s Favorite Food

The pizza category remains a strong choice for entrepreneurs looking for a stable and scalable investment, offering multiple revenue streams and a product that is consistently in high demand throughout the U.S.

The low-cost pizza franchise market is set for continued growth this year, with a projected market increase from $17.24 billion in 2024 to $18.36 billion in 2025, reflecting a 6.5% CAGR. Franchise expansion exceeded expectations in 2024, and projections indicate even stronger growth in 2025, with an anticipated 2.4% increase in franchise establishments and 210,000 new jobs added.

According to the International Franchise Association’s 2025 Franchising Outlook, the Southeast and Southwest remain top growth markets, thanks to favorable business-friendly policies, a rapidly expanding consumer pace and lower costs of living.

Why Franchisees Choose Cicis

Hetsel is clear about what sets Cicis apart: speed, affordability, and value. “What’s faster than a buffet? Nothing," he says. "Speed allows our guests to get a quality product, get in and get on with the many things they have going on in their lives."

This efficiency, combined with Cicis’ diverse revenue streams, like game rooms and third-party delivery, makes the brand an attractive choice for prospective franchisees. As Cicis Pizza continues to expand into key markets like Virginia, Texas, Georgia and Kentucky, entrepreneurs can join a concept with a proven history, a dedicated leadership team, national brand recognition and decades of operational experience in an industry that shows no signs of slowing down.

