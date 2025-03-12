Maeghan Scott: From PR Professional to Elder Care Business Owner

Maeghan Scott, once a public relations expert, now oversees her family's in-home elder care business in New Jersey. This venture, initiated by her father, Moses Scott, over two decades ago, provides personal care services to the elderly and individuals with disabilities. Although this wasn't the career path Maeghan had envisioned, she is proud to continue Moses' Right at Home franchise. The franchise has offered her flexibility, autonomy, and the chance to build a thriving business while honoring her father's legacy.

Moses, eager to leave the corporate world, consulted a franchise broker to explore ownership opportunities. He chose Right at Home because its mission, values, and culture resonated with him. Maeghan felt the same alignment when she joined the family business.

Exploring the Right at Home Franchise

Right at Home is an in-home care franchise dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for seniors and adults with disabilities, enabling them to stay in their homes longer. Founded in 1995 by former hospital administrator Allen Hager, the Omaha-based company began offering franchise opportunities five years later. Today, Right at Home boasts over 700 locations, serving thousands of clients and employing numerous caregivers across the U.S.

The Scott family recognized the importance of personal and elder care services when a loved one fell ill. They experienced firsthand the challenges and uncertainties of caregiving.

"My grandmother had Alzheimer's. We were fortunate to find a caregiver who supported her in the nursing home until she passed," Maeghan shared. "We understood the value of good caregiving and its significance for families in need."

Continuing a Legacy of Compassionate Care

After Moses' passing in 2017, Maeghan and her mother, Melodie Toby, a former financial consultant and professor, decided to co-own Right at Home–Essex County. They were already familiar with managing aspects of the business, having helped with payroll, marketing, and other tasks during Moses' illness. They met with clients and caregivers, realizing the importance of keeping the business running.

"I learned the business out of necessity when my dad couldn't be in the office," Maeghan explained. "When he passed away, my mom and I decided to take over the business. If it didn't work out, we could sell it."

Maeghan and Melodie committed fully, spending two weeks at Right at Home's Omaha headquarters to learn the company's systems. Maeghan utilized her marketing skills to create digital campaigns and forge new community connections.

"The Right at Home corporate office provided the training, tools, and templates we needed to start strong. But building relationships at the local level was crucial, so I got involved in the community to promote our services."

"My mom and I work the business daily. She handles finances, and I focus on customer interactions," Maeghan said. "We pitch in wherever needed, wearing multiple hats. My brothers also help, with one supporting my mom with payroll. We're gradually involving them as we grow."

Leading the Elder Care Franchise Sector

Despite the 24-hour nature of in-home care, Maeghan appreciates the flexibility and work-life balance Right at Home offers. She can work from home or adjust her hours to meet life's demands. The business fuels her career aspirations, and she continually seeks ways to differentiate it from other in-home care agencies.

"Our caregivers excel at meal preparation, feeding, and personal care," she noted. "But we also add fun and engagement!"

Maeghan recently launched the Enrich and Elevate program, hiring a life enrichment coordinator to lead activities like games and puzzles that engage clients and help them thrive.

"Our caregivers are great at showing love and having conversations, but we saw an opportunity to bring more fun into the home," Maeghan said. "We focus on providing optimal care, including mental and social stimulation, making caregiving meaningful and enjoyable for both caregivers and clients."

Over the years, Maeghan and her mother have found their rhythm, winning numerous franchise awards and significantly growing their business.

"Running an in-home care business with family keeps other families' needs in focus," Maeghan said. "Discussing cases with my mom, I think, 'How would we want this handled for our loved ones?' Our different generational perspectives provide a well-rounded view."

Making Elder Care a Family Affair

Jen Chaney, Right at Home's vice president of franchise development, believes the franchise is ideal for families seeking a robust, sustainable business. Families can create a cohesive approach, balancing work and personal life while building a sound financial strategy.

"Family-owned businesses, with their commitment to sustainability and legacy, make thoughtful partnerships," she said. "Effective communication among family members leads to efficient collaboration, and achieving success strengthens family bonds. At Right at Home, we believe combining family dynamics with business opportunities leads to extraordinary achievements."

Why Choose Right at Home?

With the number of seniors choosing to age at home expected to double by 2050, Right at Home provides a safe option by managing personal care services for clients and their families. The Right at Home business model allows owners to grow financially sustainable businesses by matching qualified caregivers with families needing assistance. Services are billed hourly, and care plans are customized to clients' needs.

Right at Home was also recognized as a top in-home care provider, with 252 local offices receiving the 2025 Best of Home Care Awards® from Activated Insights. Right at Home offices topped four of the five award categories—Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, Leader in Experience, and Leader in Training—and ranked No. 2 for Top 100 Leader in Experience.

To learn more about Right at Home and why it can boast of unmatched support not found anywhere else in the senior care industry, visit: rightathomefranchise.com.