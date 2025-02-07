Meet an Owner: Regina Le Grand Sawyer

Regina Le Grand Sawyer has dedicated her career to helping others. Trained as a social worker, Regina has over three decades of experience in the non-profit, public, and government sectors–all with the aim of helping others live better lives.

“I spent time working as an outpatient mental health director and also worked for the state of California’s Department of Public Health–I’m still a social worker at heart in my work here at Right at Home,” said Regina.

Seizing an opportunity before her, Regina purchased her Right at Home franchise in Yuba City, California in October 2023 and never looked back; she believes that Right at Home is exactly where she’s meant to be.

“I really truly believe in not only the mission but also the personalized way that Right at Home gets to know potential franchise owners,” said Regina. “I felt important immediately–like, oh my god, this is somewhere I want to be.”

The Research Process

The home care industry first came onto Regina’s radar in 2016 when a friend approached her about a business opportunity with another in-home care agency. Feeling like it was a perfect fit for Regina’s people-focused background, the friend encouraged her to research his franchise.

“I really wasn’t prepared to start my own business at the time,” recalled Regina. “I had some personal issues to attend to before being able to focus on running a business. But in 2021 he approached me again, and I was ready to listen to what he was saying.”

Regina agreed that a home care agency would be a great business avenue for her to pursue, but didn’t feel like the franchise he was a part of was the best fit for her. Instead, she did a simple Google search and found Right at Home immediately.

“I’m very family-centric and wanted to find the right family for me to join,” she said. “As soon as I went to Right at Home’s website and read through their reviews, everything felt very aligned with what I was looking for.”

Regina sent a late-night inquiry to Right at Home’s corporate team, and to her surprise, had an email response back from them the following morning, explaining everything she’d need to come on board as a franchise owner.

Launching a New Business

Once the papers were signed, Regina got to work on getting her new business off the ground. Having never run a business before, there was a bit of a learning curve, but Regina was able to lean on Right at Home’s corporate office for support.

“The resources that Right at Home provides gave me the foundation I needed at the beginning. I needed some hand-holding as a new business owner, but always had the guidance I needed.”

Regina also credits the RightStart program as being one of the most important aspects of her launch process.

“Oh my goodness! The RightStart program was excellent, and I would have been so lost without it,” said Regina. “Every time I doubted myself I’d return to the RightStart training, and it eventually happened exactly as they told me it would. I started getting calls from hospice and other resources that were in need of services. It’s starting to level out now, and the growth is incredible once you hit your stride.”

Although the day-to-day experience of running a home care business is a bit of a roller coaster at times, Regina is taking it one day at a time and never ceasing to learn new things along the way.

Laying a Foundation for the Future

Regina is still working on striking the right balance between staff and clients, which sent her into a bit of a panic at the beginning.

“Finding clients was the hardest part,” she recalled. “Cultivating relationships in the community was the most important part of that process. I won’t say that it’s always easy, but I’m here for a reason and it’s so worth it in the end.”

As Regina continues to build her business and move into a phase of sustainable growth, she has some good advice for those who are considering Right at Home Franchise ownership.

“Be ready and be passionate about what you want to do. This job is a labor of love. You have to really love what you’re doing, and everything else will fall into place.”

She also recommends being a good listener, asking questions, and doing your due diligence during the initial research process.

“Reach out to the franchisees who are already in business during your research process,” she said. “Being able to speak to them will give you a clear understanding of their daily experience and provide you with information that can really solidify your decision-making process. And don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it. Someone at corporate is always available to answer your questions as a new owner.”

Regina paused for a moment, then added: “The Right at Home family is incredible. Everyone is willing to help and wants you to succeed!”

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client’s home. Right at Home’s global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries.

To learn more about Right at Home and why it can boast of unmatched support not found anywhere else in the senior care industry, visit: rightathomefranchise.com.