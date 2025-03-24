Slow-Smoked Success: How Brad Fink is Expanding with Sonny's BBQ

Owning a Sonny’s BBQ is more than just running a restaurant—it’s about building a community, growing a legacy, and spreading the spirit of BBQ. Just ask Brad Fink, a dedicated multi-unit franchisee who has taken his passion for the brand and turned it into a thriving business.

With over 20 years of restaurant experience, Brad knew he wanted to be part of something special. What started as a love for authentic BBQ has grown into a successful multi-unit operation, allowing him to serve more guests, create opportunities for his team, and make an impact in his community. And with Sonny’s BBQ ranking in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, it’s clear that franchisees like Brad are part of a winning brand.

Brad Fink’s Recipe for Franchise Success

Brad’s journey with Sonny’s BBQ is proof that when you combine passion, community, and a proven business model, great things happen. Here’s why multi-unit franchisees like Brad choose Sonny’s:

A Brand That Stands the Test of Time – With over 55 years of BBQ expertise, Sonny’s BBQ isn’t just another restaurant—it’s a brand that keeps guests coming back for more.

Strong Franchise Support – From marketing and training to technology and operations, franchisees have the tools they need to run multiple locations with confidence.

More Ways to Serve Up the ‘Q – Sonny’s offers dine-in, drive-thru, takeout, and catering, giving franchisees like Brad multiple ways to grow their business.

A Commitment to Community – Through initiatives like ‘Q the Kindness, Brad and other franchisees make a real difference in the communities they serve.

For Brad, the key to success is simple: great BBQ, great people, and a great brand.

"Sonny’s BBQ has given me the opportunity to build something meaningful, not just for myself, but for my team and my community. The support, the culture, and the brand’s vision for the future are what keep me excited about growing with Sonny’s,” said Brad.

Franchising with a Winning Brand

Sonny’s BBQ’s recognition in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 is a testament to its financial strength, brand stability, and dedication to franchisee success.

"Franchisees like Brad are the heart of our brand," said Kris Larson, Sr. Vice President of Franchise Development at Sonny’s BBQ. "His passion, leadership, and dedication to the Sonny’s way exemplify what makes this brand special. We’re proud to have him as part of our franchise family and excited to see his continued success."

If you’re looking to follow in Brad’s footsteps and grow with a legendary BBQ brand, there’s never been a better time. Learn more about multi-unit ownership opportunities at sonnysbbqfranchise.com.