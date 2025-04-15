Vocelli Pizza Offers a Slice of Opportunity for Franchise Seekers

Vocelli Pizza is a leader in authentic Italian pizza space and it’s experiencing a surging period of growth and innovation. From their expansion into new markets to the development of a new mobile app and new menu offerings, the brand offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to join a proven concept.

The brand’s commitment to growth can be seen in its two new location in Pennsylvania, including one at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. “We are thrilled to open at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus,” said Toni Bianco, CEO of Vocelli Pizza. “The response from the community has been welcoming and incredibly supportive.”

Further south, Vocelli Pizza is set to open its first-ever location in Texas. The new Texas location will be in a Travel Center and is designed to accommodate dine-in, carryout, and delivery services. The expansion into both these markets, as well as the brand’s commitment to open another 10 locations this year, offers proof of its popularity and opportunity for aspiring franchisees looking to invest in a rapidly growing brand.

Vocelli Pizza is also turning to technology that will enhance the customer experience and streamline ordering with the launch of its new mobile app in April. The app is designed to make it easier for customers to place orders and engage with the brand. It will offer a seamless, user-friendly experience, complete with a personalized interface and rewards system that allows customers to earn points, access promotions, and more. Franchisees will benefit from the app’s ability to boost customer loyalty, improve sales, and streamline operations.

Finally, the company’s new Stuffed Crust Pizza is a delicious new menu item that has already been making waves among customers. “How do you make a classic even better? That is the question we continuously ask ourselves,” said Bianco. “Our chefs were challenged with crafting a pizza that delivered on indulgence and innovation while holding true to our high-quality, authentic Italian commitment—and they nailed it with this one.” The Stuffed Crust Pizza is a limited-time offering that is driving increased sales, boosting ticket averages, and enhancing the customer experience across the brand’s locations.

Vocelli Pizza now has more than 80 locations in operation across the United States. Franchisees benefit from the brand’s robust support system, including national marketing programs, operational assistance, and training. The brand boasts low start-up costs, and with 2024’s record-breaking sales and EBITDA, the company is poised to continue its strong momentum throughout 2025. Vocelli Pizza was also recently named #20 by Pizza Marketplace as a Top 100 Mover and Shaker for 2025.

For entrepreneurs looking to invest in a growing brand with a strong customer base, proven success, and a commitment to innovation, Vocelli Pizza offers an exceptional opportunity. With exciting new product launches, expansion into new markets, and the introduction of a new loyalty app, the brand is positioned for even more growth in the coming years.

Vocelli Pizza offers single and multi-unit development packages for qualified franchisees, making it easier than ever to join the brand’s expanding network. Now is the time to take advantage of the exciting opportunities with Vocelli Pizza—become a part of a brand that’s on the rise and serving up delicious, authentic Italian pizza with every order. To learn more about becoming a Vocelli Pizza franchisee, visit VocelliPizza Franchising.