Why a Property Damage Restoration Company? A Franchise Owner's Perspective

For PuroClean Franchise Owner Tyson Bostrom, the journey into the restoration industry was anything but planned. After some college and a stretch in construction with his father, Bostrom decided to interview with a restoration company. That conversation led to his first role as a restoration technician, which eventually grew into a project management position. It didn’t take long for him to realize that the restoration industry was where he wanted to stay.

“I loved the different challenges and the variety of people I got to work with daily,” said Bostrom. “Once you get bit by the restoration industry bug, you can never leave.”

Seven years later, Bostrom owns his own PuroClean franchise and is beyond happy with his decision. His PuroClean business provides a service that is critical to his community and has offered much more than just a business opportunity—it provides a chance to make a real difference.

Rewards of Restoration

A rewarding aspect of owning a property restoration franchise is the impact it has on customers during some of their most difficult times. For Bostrom, this is what makes the business so gratifying.

“It’s a transformative industry,” Bostrom explained. “I have had strangers crying to me on arrival due to the severity of the loss and then given me the biggest hugs when we are done for helping them through a very difficult time.”

Bostrom says the restoration process is about more than just cleaning or rebuilding—it’s about offering hope and support when people need it most. PuroClean provided the training and support necessary for him to support his customers.

Strong Community Presence

Owning a local franchise means becoming deeply integrated into the community. Bostrom describes his approach to business as building relationships, not just transactions. He’s committed to supporting local teams and schools, often joking that his role as a business owner in a small town is like being the “mayor.”

“This is how you ensure everyone knows you and uses you if a problem should arise,” he said. “I participate in way more of the local meetings, gatherings and events than I ever used to, and I am 100% closer to my community for it.”

Being the go-to restoration provider in the community ensures that when problems arise, people trust Bostrom’s team to handle the situation with care and expertise.

Valuable Skills

Bostrom credits much of his success to his background in construction. Starting in the field at 15, he developed valuable skills that help him not only with the hands-on work of restoration, but also with the management side of running a business.

“I think knowing how to build things helps you be able to take them apart and helps you be able to write both processes,” he explained.

Making a Difference

At the core of Bostrom’s approach is a commitment to treating every customer like a friend or family member. Whether it’s a catastrophic loss or a minor repair, Bostrom’s franchise ensures that customers receive honest assessments and high-quality work, aligning with PuroClean’s core value of Relentless Customer Service.

For Bostrom, owning a PuroClean restoration franchise isn’t just about running a business—it’s about building a legacy of trust, service, and community support, making a real difference in the lives of those who need it most.