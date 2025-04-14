Why Jeff's Bagel Run is the Tech-Driven Future of Franchising

Bagels may be a timeless comfort food, but Jeff's Bagel Run is far from old-fashioned.

The fast-growing bakery chain, franchising since 2024, continues to redefine the quick-service bagel sector by blending handmade authenticity with cutting-edge innovation.

From AI-powered production to a seamlessly integrated loyalty app, Jeff’s Bagel Run is building a smarter, more efficient franchise model primed for the future.

Tech That Keeps the Dough (and Data) Rolling

At the heart of Jeff’s Bagel Run’s success is an in-house developed tech platform thoughtfully designed to meet the unique needs of a modern bagel shop.

Known for its authentic New York-style bagels—hand-rolled, slow-proofed overnight, then boiled and baked in small batches throughout the day—the Florida-based brand leverages technology to reduce waste, streamline operations, and elevate customer service.

“Our system is designed to ensure bagels are made fresh and replenished as needed — without staff having to communicate manually between the front and back of house,” said Danielle Perera, Co-Founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “When a flavor starts running low, our bakers are automatically alerted to make more, reducing human error and keeping team members focused on serving customers. This approach ensures consistency, minimizes downtime, and keeps the guest experience fast and smooth, no matter how busy we get.”

Beyond automated production alerts and real-time inventory tracking, the brand’s tech stack powers growth through:

AI-driven demand forecasting to optimize inventory

to optimize inventory Integrated POS and kitchen displays for seamless order flow

for seamless order flow Performance analytics for fine-tuned staffing and marketing

for fine-tuned staffing and marketing Waste-tracking tools that help franchisees maximize margins

A Loyalty Program that Feels Like Family

Jeff’s Bagel Run is also building community on the local level with a tech-driven approach. The brand’s recently launched proprietary loyalty app rewards loyal guests for every purchase, from handcrafted bagels to freshly whipped cream cheese and craft coffee. The result is happy guests and data-driven insights to personalize offerings and strengthen customer bonds.

“Franchisees have shared overwhelmingly positive feedback, especially about our new loyalty app — it not only drives repeat business but also helps them build meaningful connections with customers, creating a neighborhood feel that keeps guests coming back,” said Perera.

Scaling Smart for Future Growth

With 12 stores open and 78 under development, Jeff’s Bagel Run is on a fast track to becoming a household name—without losing its craft roots.

Unlike chains reliant on off-the-shelf tech, the chain’s custom-built ecosystem grows smarter with every new store, using cloud-based flexibility to ensure seamless expansion.

“Our approach to the future is about more than just expansion,” Perera said. “It’s about maintaining an exceptional guest experience, whether we have 10 stores or 100.”

Entrepreneurs are racing to join Jeff’s Bagel Run. With a streamlined single-shift schedule (6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.) that’s easy to own and operate, franchisees slash labor costs and dodge the staffing headaches of traditional food service without sacrificing profits.

Franchise partners can count on comprehensive support, a tech-optimized operation, and something rare in the restaurant world: time for life outside work.

Join the Bagel Revolution

At the time of print, the team at Jeff’s Bagel Run is preparing to open its 13th location in Charleston and 14th in South Florida.

Ready to join the growing network of dedicated franchisees driving growth with the innovative leader in the craft bagel industry? Start your journey today at jeffsbagelrun.com/franchising.