The spa franchise industry is thriving, with Hand & Stone leading the way. See why 2025 is the perfect time to invest in this multi-billion-dollar market.

Why the Spa Franchise Industry is the One to Watch in 2025

Wellness isn’t a passing trend—it’s the center of a balanced, results-driven routine. What were once considered occasional indulgences, like massages, facials, and advanced skincare, have now become key parts of an everyday wellness ritual. More and more consumers are making self-care a priority, creating an enormous opportunity in an industry valued at over $1.8 trillion and growing.

A Trillion Dollar Industry, Built on Recurring Revenue

Consumers are investing in their well-being more than ever. The average 16-to-24-year-old now sets aside over $200 per month for self-care, proving that wellness is no longer a "nice-to-have" but a “must-have”. This societal shift is a driving force behind the rise of the spa franchise industry, where membership-based models create reliable recurring revenue, and high-margin service enhancements and retail sales drive profitability.

The numbers speak for themselves. The massage therapy market value alone reached $65 billion in 2024. Meanwhile, Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa has consistently increased its average unit volume by more than 10% annually over the past five years, with the most recent figure hitting $1,391,448*. As self-care becomes an essential part of daily life, spa franchises are proving to be one of the most promising investment opportunities of 2025.

Why Hand & Stone is Leading the Category

Not all spa franchises are created equal. Hand & Stone has redefined the greater spa franchising industry by making high-quality wellness services accessible, with a strong focus on delivering real results. With more than 650 locations across North America, the brand has built a reputation for best-in-class massage therapy and skincare services, performed by highly trained professionals.

Facials have been a major driver of growth, now accounting for 35% of Hand & Stone’s annual revenue. That’s no surprise, given that the U.S. skincare franchise market is worth nearly $21 billion and continues to grow at a steady 5.4% annually. As the world leader in facials, Hand & Stone offers a range of advanced treatments, including dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, facial toning, LED therapy, and CBD-infused services. Partnering with leading skincare brands like Dermalogica, IMAGE Skincare, and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care, Hand & Stone delivers visible results for clients while increasing profitability for franchisees.

With a strategic growth plan to expand its footprint by more than 50%, Hand & Stone is rapidly increasing its market share in high-demand territories. A key driver of this growth is the brand’s powerhouse executive team, which is elevating every aspect of the business—from unit expansion and membership growth to esthetics innovation, operational excellence, and franchisee profitability.

A Scalable, Multi-Stream Revenue Model

Much like its services, the Hand & Stone franchise model is designed for the long term. With five distinct revenue streams—gift cards, memberships, service upgrades/enhancements, retail products, and non-member services—franchisees benefit from multiple income streams that provide stability and multi-unit potential.

For many Hand & Stone franchisees, their journey started as a client. After experiencing the brand’s impact firsthand, they saw the business potential and made the leap into ownership. Multi-unit franchisee Tara McLain is a prime example:

“I was initially drawn to Hand & Stone franchise ownership because of my fantastic experience as a member. It motivated me to share the brand’s passion for positively impacting people’s lives by providing greater access to self-care solutions.”

Tara’s story isn’t unique—both existing and new operators are capitalizing on Hand & Stone’s scalable business model. In 2024 alone, the brand signed 28 new franchise agreements, opened 26 locations, and converted 30 existing spas into Hand & Stone locations. Looking ahead, the brand is on track to open 40 new spas in 2025.

When people love a brand so much that they decide to invest in it, you know it’s doing something right!

The Future of Wellness Starts Here

As self-care becomes an everyday priority, the future of the spa franchise industry has never looked brighter. Learn more about the Hand & Stone franchise opportunity and build your entrepreneurial future in wellness with the brand that knows it best!

*Refer to the 2024 Hand & Stone Franchise Disclosure Document for details