Zaxbys Introduces Customizable Restaurants & Reveals New Market Growth

Zaxbys, the rapidly growing Georgia-based QSR franchise, is making waves in the industry with its innovative approach to customization and expansion. The brand’s new Modern Farmhouse restaurant concept, blending modern design with a farmhouse-inspired aesthetic, recently debuted and has captured the attention of some of the industry’s most esteemed multi-brand operators.

Zaxbys was built on the idea of perfecting the chicken tender as an entree and today is known as one of the fastest-growing chicken franchises in America with its famous fingers and sauces. With deep southern roots and over 950 locations, Zaxbys will surpass 1,000 open restaurants this year, supported by its growth through new agreements with established operators.

Some of the brand’s most recent growth has been in emerging markets, including Indiana and Maryland, furthering its growth beyond the Southeast and establishing itself as a true force in the chicken industry.

Aiding in the brand’s growth is the new approach to restaurant customization. Its first Modern Farmhouse restaurant opened earlier this year and the space has redefined the traditional Zaxbys experience while maintaining the brand’s commitment to quality and flavor. The brand’s customizable approach empowers franchisees to tailor their restaurants to the needs of their specific market. With features like adjustable seating, drive-thru optimization, outdoor spaces, and tech enhancements, franchisees can build locations that fit their community’s preferences, whether it's focusing on high drive-thru volume, dine-in experiences, or open-air seating. Designed to accommodate both dine-in and on-the-go guests, the restaurant reflects the Zaxbys brand while meeting the local community's needs.

Zaxbys has been breaking records with its growth. The brand is preparing to open its first Nevada location in Las Vegas, marking another milestone in its nationwide growth. With plans to reach 1,000 locations by the end of this year, Zaxbys is on track to become a dominant player in the QSR space. It’s clear that Zaxbys is not just redefining the industry; it’s setting the standard for the future of fast-casual dining.