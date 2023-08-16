A Buffet Experience Built to Last from Golden Corral

Golden Corral, with more than 50 years in the restaurant industry, is driving exceptional growth in guest traffic and in new development opportunities.

The brand is one of three buffet restaurant chains that have seen a 125% increase in foot traffic, according to data from Placer.ai, which tracks foot traffic at restaurants and stores. In a recent interview on CNBC, Lance Trenary, CEO & President of Golden Corral Corporation, confirmed that the brand has experienced double-digit growth in same-store sales and traffic over 2022. A key reason for that growth is maintaining a strong value proposition for consumers who are looking for a modern restaurant experience that fits their budget. While other brands have more aggressively adjusted pricing, Golden Corral has taken less price than its family dining competitors without sacrificing the quality and variety that their guests have come to know and love.

As a concept that has been franchising for more than 30 years, Golden Corral understands the importance of being flexible and providing franchisees multiple development options. Beyond the traditional freestanding buffet design, the brand can offer a buffet experience across multiple real estate footprints. Existing restaurants can be successfully converted into a Golden Corral as a cost-effective way to develop and continue to scale up with the brand. Golden Corral can also expand into non-traditional real estate spaces like malls, endcaps, in-lines, and travel plazas, offering a unique way for franchisees to reach more guests looking for a great buffet experience at an affordable price.

In a restaurant industry that is constantly evolving, Golden Corral has demonstrated its resilience and adaptability as a well-established brand. Over the years Golden Corral has seen many changes and has evolved to elevate its core dining experience to new heights. The surge in foot traffic in the buffet segment is a testament to the longevity and future potential of Golden Corral. With its commitment to maintaining a strong value proposition among its loyal guests and offering more paths to franchise growth, Golden Corral is well-positioned to turn challenges into opportunities to propel the brand forward in the next 50 years and beyond.

Golden Corral provides unlimited opportunities for entrepreneurs looking for a proven, family-oriented restaurant model. The brand seeks individuals or partnership groups with previous restaurant experience and strong business acumen. Golden Corral’s support team will provide potential candidates with established systems and operations support to help guide them and grow their business in an exciting segment.

For more information on the Golden Corral franchise opportunity, visit the franchising website, or connect with Joyce Bunn at jbunn@goldencorral.net to set up a time to speak by phone.