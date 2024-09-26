Ali Murad Finds Success as Dairy Queen Multi-Unit Franchisee

Multi-unit franchise owner Ali Murad has found a recipe for success with the Dairy Queen brand.

The entrepreneur’s passion for the food industry and eye for business have helped him turn his love for the Dairy Queen brand into thriving restaurant operations. The expansion-minded operator just opened his newest location this past summer.

Murad first became a DQ Grill & Chill franchisee two years ago. He said he was drawn to the brand's solid reputation, quality products, and commitment to community engagement. Despite having no prior franchising experience, his years in the food industry equipped him with the necessary skills to navigate the challenges and opportunities of owning a franchise.

“I decided to go with DQ Grill & Chill restaurants because of the strong brand recognition,” said Murad. “I was a fan of DQ before I signed a franchise agreement, and I appreciate their dedication to quality service and product.”

Today, Murad owns and operates two DQ Grill & Chill restaurants in the Cincinnati, Ohio area and has plans to expand his portfolio to five locations by 2025. He attributes his success to a combination of factors, including focusing on exceptional customer service, high operational standards, and leveraging the brand's extensive marketing and training resources.

Murad said American Dairy Queen Corporation has provided comprehensive support since he joined the brand. He said the brand has been instrumental in his success by offering everything from initial site selection, operations management guidance and marketing initiatives to robust training programs and ongoing field support. The brand assists franchisees with new restaurant openings, providing dedicated opening teams who guide the franchise owner and their management teams on restaurant setup, training and new store marketing.

“What I appreciate most about the DQ culture is its emphasis on community, teamwork,

and commitment to delivering a great customer service experience,” he said. “We love to provide a safe and growth focused environment to our employees, while serving and meeting the needs of local communities.”

As Murad looks to expand his Dairy Queen holdings, he’s exploring opportunities in Cincinnati, Indiana, and Kentucky. He’s eager to create more jobs and get involved in the communities there.

“Being a franchisee has positively impacted my life by providing me with an opportunity to build a sustainable business, engage with my community, and grow professionally with an established and supportive franchise system,” he said.

Murad is a compelling endorsement for anyone considering franchising with the Dairy Queen brand’s growth concept, DQ Grill & Chill restaurants. He said beyond the brand’s solid reputation and strong support network, it offers franchisees the potential for growth in the dynamic food industry.

Franchisees can count on the strong sense of community within the brand and benefit from the extensive resources and support provided by their established structure and experienced corporate team.

The Dairy Queen brand has solidified its position as a global icon with more than 7,500 locations open in over 20 countries. The brand has garnered impressive accolades, including being ranked #17 on QSR Magazine's 2023 QSR 50 list and #19 in the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400. Additionally, the brand boasts an impressive 85% consumer recognition.

American Dairy Queen Corporation is selecting highly qualified franchise candidates to join its growing network. Successful candidates come from diverse backgrounds, and those without prior restaurant industry experience may be considered. It’s a great place for individuals with business acumen and the resources to assemble a strong restaurant management team in their community.

For more information about DQ Grill & Chill franchise opportunities, visit dairyqueenfranchising.com.