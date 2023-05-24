American Dairy Queen Drives Growth with DQ Grill & Chill

American Dairy Queen Corp. (ADQ) is on the road to fresh growth, poised for ambitious North American expansion with a modern approach to the future that's all about flexibility.

The 83-year-old legacy brand, beloved by fans and franchisees alike, continues to innovatively evolve from its roots as a small-town soft-serve shop into a vibrant network of more than 7,000 locations in over 20 countries—with no plans of slowing down.

At the heart of the ADQ expansion strategy is the company's DQ Grill & Chill® concept. With unmatched experience in the design and construction of restaurants, the brand’s updated look combines the best of both worlds: iconic DQ® sweet treats and a complete hot food menu that delivers a contemporary quick-service restaurant experience.

Along with its lineup of fan-favorite treats, including Blizzard® Treats, Dilly® Bars, sundaes, soft-serve cones, shakes and malts, and DQ Cakes, the DQ Grill & Chill menu also includes Signature Stackburgers™, Chicken Strip Baskets, fries, onion rings, and other savory fare. The result is a one-stop shop for the brand’s loyal customers served up in the way they've come to expect.

"Our newest design provides an intuitive, welcoming environment to our fans who are ordering in a wide variety of ways—online, through our mobile app, via third-party delivery services, using the drive-thru, to go, or to dine in, whether that's in the dining room or on the patio," says Jennifer Rude, director, franchise development, U.S. and Canada.

Built for the Future

Entrepreneurs looking to reap the rewards of a brand with staying power will find the versatility they need to capitalize on the availability of prime real estate.

"In busy trade areas that are already tightly developed or a smaller community hungry for a new option, flexibility is required," Rude says. "We can consider endcaps with drive-thrus, repurpose existing buildings, or the franchisee can build from the ground up. The result is a beautiful, brand new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant that will serve that community for years to come."

Restaurants feature a modern, open-air dining area, comfortable booths, large tables, warm lighting and music, and a back-of-the-house built for operational ease. Separate hot “Grill” and cold “Chill” kitchens streamline production flow to maximize speed and efficiency in the food and treats preparation that provide sales opportunities across multiple dayparts.

Franchise with a Proven Brand

With more than 80 years of success, the popular chain is actively fueling its mission "To create positive memories for all who touch DQ.” The brand aims to expand with existing franchise operators and new entrepreneurs eager to join the DQ brand, backed by industry-leading franchise support.

ADQ seeks to grow with well-qualified franchise candidates from inside or outside the restaurant industry with business acumen and resources to secure a solid restaurant management team in their community. Excellent franchise candidates come from various backgrounds, including franchisees of (non-competitive) QSR brands and successful people from outside the industry.

Ready to experience sweet success? Visit dairyqueenfranchising.com today.