American Dairy Queen Fuels Growth with Diverse Franchise Network

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) continues to serve up unrivaled value for franchise owners from all walks of life.

Renowned for serving up iconic treats and food for over 80 years, ADQ’s thriving DQ Grill & Chill® concept is soaring to new heights with a robust roster of diverse franchisees—and more growth on the way. ADQ is talking with new franchise partners to spread the story of the beloved brand in more communities nationwide.

Here’s why entrepreneurs are finding success—and a trusted franchise family—with ADQ’s winning quick-service restaurant opportunity.

Wide-Ranging Appeal

As one of the world’s most recognizable brands, with over 7,000 locations in more than 20 countries worldwide, the DQ® brand attracts excellent franchise owners from various industries and professions. Franchisees include multi-brand franchisees of non-competitive QSR brands and entrepreneurs from outside sectors ranging from health care to hospitality to finance and the military, and more.

For ADQ franchisees like Aimee and Terry Sims, investing in a proven franchise with staying power was vital. Before they launched their dream of business ownership, the husband-and-wife duo honed their skills as multi-unit area supervisors for franchise brands like Taco Bell and Arby’s. Since 2012, the Sims have acquired or built 13 DQ restaurants in Alabama and Arkansas, with more expansion on the horizon.

“It’s clear the brand has a well-defined identity and is constantly looking forward,” Aimee Sims said.

Support from the Start

Franchisees will find a comprehensive support system carefully crafted to help ensure owners get off to a fast franchise start and continue to excel, including:

Franchise development: These team members will help analyze the market area, determine the best location, and develop the restaurant.

These team members will help analyze the market area, determine the best location, and develop the restaurant. Design, architecture, and construction: Knowledgeable team members assist with store design and the construction process.

Knowledgeable team members assist with store design and the construction process. Training and new store operations consultants: This team will help prepare the restaurant for success, train the crew, and assist before, during, and after opening day.

This team will help prepare the restaurant for success, train the crew, and assist before, during, and after opening day. Marketing: Franchisees enjoy a unique advantage in the franchise industry—year-round marketing material to help drive consistent business throughout the year and managed marketing and public relations to support the new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant.

Franchisees enjoy a unique advantage in the franchise industry—year-round marketing material to help drive consistent business throughout the year and managed marketing and public relations to support the new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant. Operations business consultants: These experienced individuals offer ongoing operations support.

These experienced individuals offer ongoing operations support. Purchasing and distribution: This team helps leverage buying power and manages the supply chain for supply, consistency, and quality.

“The support is excellent,” said ADQ Texas franchise owner Sajib Singha. “The start-up and training team is super-efficient, and we love our DQ business consultants. They are always ready to help in any way possible.”

A Values-Driven Leading Brand

While paths to ownership may vary, ADQ franchisees are united by a shared commitment to excellence and dedication to build strong teams and serve their customers and local communities with a results-driven mindset.

“From corporate staff to franchisees, our core values drive how we conduct our daily business,” said Jennifer Rude, ADQ’s director of franchise sales and development in the U.S. and Canada.

Rude outlines ADQ’s recipe for sustained success:

BETTER TOGETHER: We collaborate with and are accountable to each other, our company, and our communities.

FORWARD THINKING: We anticipate change and translate strategic ideas into action to build a strong future for our company.

INCLUSIVE & DIVERSE: We believe in and are committed to creating an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued.

EMPOWERED: We strive for continuous improvement, making decisions to influence and advance change and develop better solutions.

ADQ aims to expand with successful businesspeople who are leaders in their community and meet or exceed the brand’s minimum financial qualifications of $400,000 liquid and $750,000 net worth, with or without prior experience in quick service restaurants or franchising. A qualified operating partner with QSR drive-thru experience is required, along with the capability to build, retain, and maintain a successful management team.

Discover your opportunities to be part of an industry-leading brand. Get started today when you head to dairyqueenfranchising.com.

