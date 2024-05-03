American Dairy Queen Offers Franchisees Site Selection Support

DQ Grill & Chill endcap with drive through for a tight real estate market.

If you’ve dreamed of running your own business, or are looking to grow your business portfolio, DQ Grill & Chill® restaurants could be a unique opportunity to be your own boss while leveraging the power of a trusted and established brand, Dairy Queen®.

The DQ® brand boasts a rich history and has been serving up smiles and tasty treats for more than 80 years. Its success is built on a simple yet powerful formula: hardworking franchisees and delicious food served in a welcoming environment. What began as a 10-cent frozen treat in 1938 has blossomed into a global phenomenon, solidifying its place as a leader in the frozen treat industry.

With more than 7,000 locations in 20 countries, an impressive 85% of consumers recognize the DQ brand, making it a powerful asset for any franchise owner. In addition to iconic favorites like BLIZZARD® Treats and soft-serve cones, the DQ Grill & Chill concept balances its menu with hot food including a delicious line of Signature Stackburgers and chicken strip offerings.

“DQ Grill & Chill restaurants with drive-through are the growth concept for U.S. and Canada markets,” says Jennifer Rude, director, franchise sales and development, U.S. & Canada for American Dairy Queen Corp. (ADQ), “they serve great lunch and dinner, and being the undisputed treat leader, also capture the afternoon and evening snack dayparts.”

One important component in launching a successful DQ Grill & Chill restaurant is procuring the right location. ADQ understands this is crucial for franchisee success. That's why the brand provides extensive support throughout the entire site selection process. Whether you're a new franchisee or an experienced one looking to expand, ADQ's dedicated development team offers guidance and assistance every step of the way.

“DQ Grill & Chill restaurant development opportunities exist in a number of markets where typical quick service restaurants may be already fully developed. Finding the right drive-through site in a mature market is made easier with our flexible prototypes,” says Rude.

ADQ doesn't own or lease the land where its franchisees operate; the franchisee is the owner or tenant of the location. ADQ’s development review committee needs to approve each site whether it will be purchased land, a build-to-suit development, or a ground lease for a new building. Based on availability in the market, some candidates may have the opportunity to lease or buy existing buildings with drive-thrus for conversion to the DQ Grill & Chill image.

With an active, preapproved franchise application, the ADQ franchise development team works with you and a local real estate broker to identify suitable locations within your designated trade area. ADQ utilizes custom-built analytics and intelligence tools to assist in the site selection process.

It’s important to note that ADQ's commitment to its franchisees extends far beyond finding the perfect location. Their specialized teams provide comprehensive support throughout the entire development process, from initial exploratory discussions and feasibility drawings of potential sites, to your grand opening and beyond. This includes new restaurant marketing, ongoing marketing initiatives and guidance, as well as operations, technology, and supply chain support as you grow your business. ADQ also provides extensive training programs to prepare you and your team for a smooth and successful opening.

ADQ offers a unique opportunity to combine the freedom and fulfillment of business ownership with the established strength and brand recognition of a beloved icon. Nationwide, trade areas for new development are available now.

If you're craving the satisfaction of building a successful business while creating lasting memories for your customers, then DQ Grill & Chill franchising could be the perfect opportunity for you.

Visit dairyqueenfranchising.com/ to find out more about how you can become part of the DQ story!