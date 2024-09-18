Another Broken Egg Cafe Enhances Franchise Model with New Lunch Menu

Another Broken Egg Cafe, the award-winning, upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, is focused on growing its lunch daypart with the launch of an innovative new lineup of lunch-forward menu items at cafes across the country. Consisting of six new signature dishes and pairing options dubbed “Lunch Duos,” the latest menu offerings can be purchased for dine-in, takeout and delivery, and will be available at cafes nationwide on October 1.

“Over the past year, we have worked closely with our culinary team to expand and optimize our lunch offerings to align with the ever-evolving needs of our guests. With many returning to the office, we saw a unique opportunity to expand our lunch offerings and cater to those seeking an elevated southern-inspired lunch experience,” said Brandy Blackwell, vice president of marketing for the “NextGen Casual” brand. “As we launch this updated menu systemwide, we look forward to hearing guests’ feedback and continuing to offer a diverse range of options at our cafes.”

Another Broken Egg Cafe’s new lunch offerings are available all day at all cafes beginning October 1 and include:

A classic all-white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato served on nine-grain bread. This sandwich can also be ordered Waldorf-style with the inclusion of craisins, diced apples and pecans. Southern Fried Chicken Salad: Featuring hand-breaded chicken tenders over mixed greens with hardboiled eggs, tomato, bacon bits, picked red onion and honey mustard, this savory salad is set to remedy any afternoon slump. Guests have the option to substitute the fried chicken tenders with grilled chicken, shrimp, chicken salad or smoked salmon.

In addition to the brand’s newest lunch offerings, Another Broken Egg Cafe is introducing a Lunch Duos option where guests can order half an entrée to pair with half a soup or salad, offering guests a great meal with even more variety starting at $10.99. Guests can choose from select half entrées, such as classic favorites like the BLT&A and Chicken & Waffle, or a new menu addition like the Southern Fried Chicken Salad. The soup and salad pairing options are also new to the menu, featuring choices like the Louisiana Gumbo and a House Mixed Green Salad.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers Southern-inspired menu items that celebrate the indulgence of the breakfast, brunch and lunch experience through the finest, high-quality ingredients, including gluten-friendly and vegetarian options. The cafes offer an enticing and modernized environment where gourmet food and beverages - including a full bar with signature cocktails, mocktails, mimosas and bloody marys - come together to create a highly memorable dining experience for all.

For more information about Another Broken Egg Cafe and its menu items, please visit anotherbrokenegg.com.