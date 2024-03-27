Another Broken Egg Cafe Enhances Outdoor Dining with Patio Optimization

Another Broken Egg Cafe, the award-winning, elevated ‘NextGen Casual’ daytime-only restaurant, is rapidly expanding into new markets across the U.S. and adapting to the diverse climates in which it operates by reimagining its outdoor dining spaces. Through transforming the patio into versatile three-season dining areas, Another Broken Egg Cafe ensures that guests can comfortably enjoy their Southern-inspired breakfast, brunch or lunch favorites almost year-round while operators reap the benefits of their maximized dining spaces.

Constituting 10% to 30% of existing seating capacity at most cafes, patios are vital to the guest experience and overall sales at each Another Broken Egg Cafe location. Many cafes now feature enclosed and temperature-controlled patios as the result of a strategic patio renovation project, which the company began to roll out late last year to optimize seating capacity at cafes and decrease wait times for guests on inclement weather days. Moreover, by expanding the seasonality of patio spaces, operators are presented with a significant revenue opportunity from maximized seating utilization and improved guest satisfaction.

“At Another Broken Egg Cafe, our goal with the patio optimization project is simple: boost our franchisees’ earning potential and enhance the guest experience,” said Jeff Sturgis, Chief Development Officer for Another Broken Egg Cafe. “We’re dedicated to making sure every diner feels welcome and comfortable, regardless of the weather, while also driving profitability and growth for our franchise partners.”

New cafes will be developed with these improvements in mind while existing cafes can complete the patio upgrades in four to six weeks. The swift turnaround time ensures a faster timeframe to see a return on the investment.

Looking ahead, Another Broken Egg Cafe sees an opportunity to utilize three-season patios as rentable event spaces for guests, including for weddings, birthday parties, corporate events, private brunches and more. This anticipated move further aligns with the brand’s mission to offer a space where guests can celebrate indulgence and enjoy spirited connections together over their favorite chef-inspired dishes, while also offering franchisees an additional avenue for revenue generation.

Known for its Southern-inspired menu offerings with innovative twists and signature cocktails, Another Broken Egg Cafe features an enticing and modernized environment where indulgent food and beverages – including a full bar with signature cocktails, mocktails, mimosas and bloody marys – come together to create a highly memorable dining experience for guests.

Prospective franchisees include restaurant operators with backgrounds in full service, fast casual and quick service brands who are looking to diversify their portfolio into the brunch daypart. For more information about franchising opportunities with the brand, please visit anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com.