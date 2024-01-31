Another Broken Egg Cafe Rapidly Approaches 100-Unit Milestone with Recent Agreements

Another Broken Egg Cafe, the award-winning, elevated ‘NextGen Casual’ daytime-only restaurant, is starting the new year by building upon the strong growth momentum it established in 2023. The brand, which is rapidly approaching its milestone 100th cafe opening, announced in the fourth quarter of 2023 that it signed development agreements with four new franchise groups to expand its footprint in Florida, Kansas, North Carolina and Texas. The agreements represent commitments to open 13 new cafes over the next three to four years.

Specifically, the new development agreements will introduce the brand to several key markets in states where the company has an established presence including Wichita, Kansas; Concord, Winston-Salem and Greensboro, North Carolina; Port St. Lucie and Stuart, Florida and the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. The new franchisees bring a wealth of previous restaurant, hospitality and business experience to Another Broken Egg Cafe, including experience as owners and operators of Sonic, Denny’s, Bennigan’s and Marriott Hotel properties.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these four new groups to the Another Broken Egg Cafe franchise network,” said Jeff Sturgis, Chief Development Officer for Another Broken Egg Cafe. “With their diverse set of backgrounds and wealth of experience in business operations, we’re confident that they will each excel at driving the brand forward in their respective markets. Their valuable partnerships give our team another reason to celebrate as we kick off 2024 feeling more energized than ever before.”

This systemwide growth comes on the heels of the company celebrating several significant accomplishments in 2023. Last year, the brand’s franchise and corporate cafe growth efforts included 16 new cafe openings, multiple signed development agreements with both new and existing franchisees and signed leases for 20 additional cafes that will open in 2024 and beyond. The brand recently added to its franchise footprint with new locations in core markets like Florida, South Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Georgia and Tennessee, and opened its first cafe in Maryland.

Known for its Southern-inspired menu offerings with innovative twists and signature cocktails, Another Broken Egg Cafe features an enticing and modernized environment where indulgent food and beverages – including a full bar with signature cocktails, mocktails, mimosas and bloody marys – come together to create a highly memorable dining experience for guests.

Prospective franchisees include restaurant operators with backgrounds in full service, fast casual and quick service brands who are looking to diversify their portfolio into the brunch daypart. For more information about franchising opportunities with the brand, please visit anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com.