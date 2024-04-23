Aroma Joe's is Brewing Success

Aroma Joe's isn't your average cup of joe.

This New England-born franchise brand has become a major disruptor in the QSR coffee space and recently celebrating its 100th store opening and record year-over-year sales. But success wasn't brewed overnight.

The story began in 2000, in East Rochester, New Hampshire. Four cousins – Marty and Tim McKenna, and Mike and Brian Sillon – shared a vision to reimagine the coffee scene with higher-quality beverages and positive vibes. Tired of impersonal service and mediocre coffee, they embarked on a mission to craft a unique experience tailored to each and every customer. The result was Aroma Joe’s, a local destination for handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique infused blends, signature energy drinks, and all-day food offerings served in a friendly and upbeat environment.

With more than 113 locations now open across the Northeast, and Florida, Aroma Joe's has become a beloved destination for many. But how do they create a connection in a traditionally impersonal setting like a drive-thru? The answer is simple: human connection. Every customer is greeted with a smile, not a robotic voice, and orders are taken by trained baristas who can answer questions and recommend drinks. This personal touch has transformed Aroma Joe's into a haven for busy commuters seeking a quick pick-me-up with a side of genuine interaction.

Aroma Joe's is committed to more than just delicious coffee. They’re also committed to the farmers that grow it. All the beans used in Aroma Joe’s proprietary blends are 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified, ensuring ethical sourcing and environmental responsibility. This dedication to sustainability translates into rich, flavorful coffee that consumers can feel good about.

Continued growth is on tap for Aroma Joe’s. The brand is actively seeking new and existing franchisees, offering multi-unit opportunities for savvy investors looking to add a strong brand to their portfolio. With a focus on continuing development efforts in markets where the brand already has a presence, Aroma Joe's is capitalizing on the "white space" that still exists right in their backyard.

“A big part of our success so far is the result of intentional, purposeful growth that we can sustain and support now and well into the future. We aren’t interested in expanding beyond our capacity or ability to support that expansion, which is why we are focusing on existing market growth today and building the foundation to pave the way for new market entry tomorrow,” said David Tucci, COO of Aroma Joe’s.

Sustainable growth requires the infrastructure to do it right. That’s why Aroma Joe’s has invested in a new state-of-the-art headquarters and expanded their corporate team to ensure comprehensive and ongoing support for their franchisees. From store openings and marketing to training and ongoing guidance, Aroma Joe’s prioritizes their franchisees' success.

Aroma Joe's offers a compelling package for franchise opportunity seekers. Here's what sets them apart:

Handcrafted coffee blends and energy drinks: A menu beyond the ordinary.

A menu beyond the ordinary. Ethically sourced, sustainable practices: Feel-good coffee you can be proud of.

Feel-good coffee you can be proud of. Multiple revenue streams: A diverse menu keeps customers coming back for more.

A diverse menu keeps customers coming back for more. Low franchise fees: An accessible investment opportunity.

An accessible investment opportunity. Convenient drive-thru service: Catering to today's on-the-go lifestyle.

Catering to today's on-the-go lifestyle. Customer, community engagement: Building local connections and making a positive impact.

Aroma Joe's dedication to quality, sustainability, and human connection has brewed a recipe for success. This award-winning franchise is poised for continued growth, offering a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs who want to be part of something special. The brand was even just named a 2024 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

So if you're looking to add a hot cup of success to your portfolio, Aroma Joe's might be the perfect blend for you. To learn more about Aroma Joe’s franchising visit franchising.aromajoes.com.