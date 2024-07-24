Aroma Joe's Openings Continue for the Second Half of 2024

Aroma Joe’s, headquartered in Scarborough, Maine, was recently featured in local business publication Mainebiz for its incredible growth, with 115 stores and counting. Since its founding in 2000, Aroma Joe’s has expanded beyond Maine and New Hampshire to Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New York and Florida. As the article notes, “franchising has been key to its growth.”

Aroma Joe’s President and COO Dave Tucci told Mainebiz, “We have franchisees looking for sites as well. We are looking to build on that expansion in the Florida market and push further north and up the East Coast to meet our existing development in New England… We are a franchise brand, so we have to have the franchisee or the operator in place; we can’t open a new location without that all in place.”

New locations anticipated to open before the end of the year include Saco, Maine; Methuen, Mass; Monroeville, Pa.; Nashua, N.H.; Loudon, N.H.; Cape Coral, Fla.; Berlin, Conn.; and Southington, Conn.

The article also outlines how the brand determines a new location, each of which are franchised and independently owned and operated. First, the franchisee selects a site and location which is approved by their real estate committee. Tucci also shared how much of their growth is fueled by existing franchisees who want to add additional locations. Customer demand is key to new location choices.

Tucci told Mainebiz that, “Saco is a perfect example of franchisee growth. It is the same franchisee that owns the existing location on U.S. Route 1 further south. That is a very busy location, and they were looking to grow and expand, as well as take some people away from that location and spread it out so customers aren’t going through and waiting in the drive-thru line.”

Aroma Joe’s is actively seeking both new and existing franchisees. Prospective franchisees can learn more here.