Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Brews Success with Premium Coffee and Aloha Spirit

If you’re looking for a fantastic new business opportunity in the food and beverage industry, look no further than Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. The coffee industry is lucrative but competitive. To make it in this sector, you have to offer something exceptional, and that’s what we do. With a unique in-store experience, a disruptive brand, superior coffee products, reliable support, and plenty of hot territories to choose from, now is the perfect time to join our ‘ohana.

It’s All About the Vibes

Customers come for the coffee, but they stay for the experience. Designed to put people on island time, our stores provide a welcoming atmosphere that embodies the Aloha Spirit. With playful island-décor, a friendly staff, and comfortable seating for working or socializing, we create a space where customers want to kick up their feet for a while. We then capitalize on that time with our selection of curated beverages, Hawaiian-inspired bites, and eye-catching merchandise displays.

Coffee With a Kick

Our playful branding isn’t a marketing gimmick but a testament to the history of the Islands that we are proud to showcase. Our donkey mascot is an homage to the mules from the early days of Hawaii’s coffee industry, hauling beans up and down the steep mountains. Locals affectionately called them “the Bad Ass Ones” for their hard work and stubborn nature.

Kona – the King of Coffee

Bad Ass Coffee specializes in Kona coffee, considered by many to be the king of coffee. We are one of the few chains to offer 100% Kona coffee and our longstanding partnerships with farms throughout the Islands ensure our beans are top-shelf quality. In addition to Kona, we also provide a curated menu of hot and cold beverages with island-inspired bites. Our revolving selection of limited-time offerings and seasonal menu items keep customers intrigued, so they’re always stopping by to see what’s new.

A Company That’s Got Your Back

From the minute you sign your agreement, you’re part of our ‘ohana. You’ll get unfettered access to various resources and trainings to help set your business up for success. We’ll provide real estate insight to help you pick the best place to set up shop, provide hands-on training at one of our learning stores, and provide two days of on-site training at your location before your grand opening so you can rest assured everything will run smoothly. We don’t just up and leave once you’re up and running. Our dedicated franchising team is here to provide ongoing support, whether it’s answering your questions or providing new learning opportunities to further your business.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking for experienced business professionals to join our growing ‘ohana and reap the benefits of a proven business model with multiple revenue streams. Visit our website to learn more: badasscoffeefranchise.com/