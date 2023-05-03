Bonchon Boosts Operational Efficiency Amidst Rapid Growth

Bonchon, famous for its Korean fried chicken, has continued growing both globally and in the United States in 2023. After being dubbed as “the gold standard for fried chicken” by Business Insider and receiving accolades from Nation’s Restaurant News 2022 “Top 500 Restaurants”, Fast Casual Magazine’s 2022 “Top 100 Movers & Shakers”, among others, it’s no surprise the Korean fried chicken brand is building off its strong momentum from 2022 into the first half of this year.

After reporting an increased average unit volume (AUV) by 28.2% as of December 31, 2022, Bonchon has been expanding into new territories – spreading the joy of crunchy Korean fried chicken across the U.S. Recently, two separate multi-unit deals were signed, bringing the first Bonchon locations to Arkansas.

Following the milestone celebration of the brand’s 20th anniversary as well as 2022 growth, a greater emphasis has been placed on boosting operational efficiency. A new strategic partnership between Bonchon and Future Kitchen is underway – this partnership will provide kitchens with proprietary kitchen robotics to optimize back-of-house efficiency. Utilizing new technology is expected to reduce ticket times and enhance overall customer experience, while also supporting staff.

Further initiatives outlined for this year will include updates to customer-facing technology, such as a new online ordering platform and redesigned app. Bonchon is also excited to introduce a loyalty program, rewarding customers for their returning business. Also launched this year is a new, fully integrated product-driven calendar.

In addition to new technology improvements slated for the remainder of the year, the Bonchon leadership team has expressed the desire to proactively improve the labor model while continuing location expansion. On top of the recent multi-unit deals signed in Arkansas, Bonchon has plans to open 30 additional units in the United States in 2023 and has over 100 units currently in the development pipeline. Outside of the U.S., 19 new locations are expected to open globally.

With the growth the fried chicken brand is experiencing, it is certainly achieving its mission: spreading the joy of Korean comfort food across the globe.

For more information on franchising with our partner Bonchon, visit franchising.bonchon.com.