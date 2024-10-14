Bonchon's Support and Resources Help New Franchise Owners Succeed

Bonchon, which means “my hometown” in Korean, has transformed from a local favorite in South Korea to a global franchise sensation. The popular restaurant brand anticipates growing to 1,000 locations worldwide and from 145 to 500 U.S. locations, with many in new markets. Bonchon broke its franchising record in 2024, signing 66 new units and adding 14 new franchisees as of September.

What’s driving so many successful multi-unit franchisees and aspiring business owners to become Bonchon franchisees? Bonchon’s delicious hand-battered, double-fried chicken is what first draws both guests and franchisees alike. Beyond that, it’s the support and resources Bonchon provides franchisees to help them succeed.

How We Support Our Franchise Owners

Flexible Store Formats

One of the standout features of Bonchon’s franchise model is its flexible in-store concepts, from table service to counter service. This variety not only caters to different business models but also allows new franchisees to choose options that align with their financial goals and local market conditions.

Counter Service: This streamlined service model minimizes overhead and physical footprint, making it an attractive option for those looking to enter the franchise world with lower operational costs. The counter service concept is perfect for busy areas where quick service is essential.

This streamlined service model minimizes overhead and physical footprint, making it an attractive option for those looking to enter the franchise world with lower operational costs. The counter service concept is perfect for busy areas where quick service is essential. Table Service: For those aiming for an elevated dining experience, Bonchon offers a full-service option that includes table service and a full bar. This model appeals to customers seeking a more leisurely dining experience and allows franchisees to capture a higher ticket average. With this model, Bonchon is leaning into technologies such as order at the table to help reduce labor cost.

For those aiming for an elevated dining experience, Bonchon offers a full-service option that includes table service and a full bar. This model appeals to customers seeking a more leisurely dining experience and allows franchisees to capture a higher ticket average. With this model, Bonchon is leaning into technologies such as order at the table to help reduce labor cost. Remote Kitchen: With the rise of food delivery and online orders, the remote kitchen concept represents a lower investment opportunity. This model focuses on off-premise dining, allowing franchisees to fill a void in markets where rents are high.

With the rise of food delivery and online orders, the remote kitchen concept represents a lower investment opportunity. This model focuses on off-premise dining, allowing franchisees to fill a void in markets where rents are high. High-Traffic Locations: Bonchon also targets high-traffic areas like food courts, airports, and college campuses allowing franchisees to capture a captive audience. These locations can drive significant foot traffic, ensuring a steady flow of customers.

Startup costs for Bonchon franchises can range from approximately $198,000 to $1.2 million, depending on the chosen concept and location. This range allows aspiring franchisees to evaluate their investment potential based on their specific goals and resources.

White Glove Concierge Program

Bonchon understands that becoming a successful franchise owner can be daunting. To ease this process, they offer the White Glove Concierge Program. Each new franchisee is assigned a dedicated concierge—an experienced project manager who has successfully navigated the franchise process themselves and supported franchisees to open hundreds of restaurants.

This concierge assists the new franchisee in multiple key areas:

Finding the Perfect Location: The concierge will bring in the real estate team to identify a strategic location for the Bonchon franchise, ensuring the owner captures the best potential market.

The concierge will bring in the real estate team to identify a strategic location for the Bonchon franchise, ensuring the owner captures the best potential market. Store Design and Construction: Collaborating with Bonchon’s expert teams, the concierge will help the owner optimize store design and oversee construction, ensuring the establishment meets brand standards while appealing to customers.

Collaborating with Bonchon’s expert teams, the concierge will help the owner optimize store design and oversee construction, ensuring the establishment meets brand standards while appealing to customers. Comprehensive Training: The concierge will register the franchisee for Bonchon University, which provides in-depth training, ensuring the new franchisee and their staff are fully prepared for a successful launch. This training covers everything from food preparation to customer service.

Perhaps the most significant benefit of the concierge program is that the dedicated support doesn’t end once the location’s doors open. After launch, the concierge transitions franchisees to a Franchise Business Coach, providing ongoing mentorship and operational support to help the franchisee achieve their long-term goals.

Marketing Support

Bonchon recognizes that effective marketing is crucial for driving traffic and sales, especially during the critical pre-launch phase. To help franchisees create buzz around their grand opening and maintain momentum, Bonchon offers robust marketing support.

Franchisees gain access to an online toolkit that includes:

Brand Guidelines: Comprehensive resources to help maintain brand integrity while marketing the franchise.

Comprehensive resources to help maintain brand integrity while marketing the franchise. Digital Marketing Strategies: Proven tactics to engage customers through social media, email campaigns, and online advertising.

Proven tactics to engage customers through social media, email campaigns, and online advertising. Promotional Materials: Access to professionally designed flyers, banners, and signage to generate excitement before and after the store’s opening.

Access to professionally designed flyers, banners, and signage to generate excitement before and after the store’s opening. Community Engagement Plans: Strategies for connecting with the local community, ensuring the Bonchon franchise becomes a local favorite.

Unwavering Commitment to Franchisee Success

Bonchon’s rapid growth and popularity in the franchise market can be attributed to its delicious offerings and its unwavering commitment to supporting franchisees. With flexible store concepts, the White Glove Concierge Program, and comprehensive marketing resources, Bonchon provides aspiring business owners with the tools they need to thrive. By fostering a collaborative and supportive environment, Bonchon ensures that each franchisee is set up for success, transforming their dream of ownership into a reality. Whether you're drawn to the mouthwatering Korean fried chicken or the potential for business growth, Bonchon stands ready to support you every step of the way.