Brewing Success: Stories from Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Franchisees

Any franchisor can pitch their brand with good numbers and some snazzy marketing collateral. But what about the experience? The day-to-day grind of ownership? That’s a bit harder to fit into a sales deck. So, we didn’t try. Instead, we let two of our bad ass franchisees talk about what it’s like to own a Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii.

Kat Hammac

Destin, FL

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Owner since 2018

5 locations

Q: What made you decide to franchise with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii?

Kat: Initially, I had no interest in franchising. I’m a pretty independent person. But a friend of mine owned a location, so I really got to experience the brand through them. At the time, I owned my own coffee business, and I could tell they knew what they were doing – the locations were excellent, and the stores were really well done. They did a great job with their merchandising, and the interior was clean with a nice vibe to it without being cheesy. When they offered to buy my stores, I already knew it was a good fit, so I went ahead and bought two more locations.

Q: As a coffee shop veteran, how does Bad Ass Coffee compare to other coffee brands?

Kat: The quality of the coffee and the range of offerings are what really stand out to me. Not only does Bad Ass offer Kona coffee, which is known as the King of Coffee, but they also have partnerships with multiple Hawaiian estates, so customers can choose from a variety of single-origin offerings. No one else does that.

Q: What is your favorite part about working with Bad Ass Coffee?

Kat: I love the people and the management. It really feels like a partnership. The team is very responsive and takes concerns to heart. They want you to do well, so they give lots of input and feedback to help your business succeed.

Aaron Rutter

Phoenix, AZ

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Franchise Owner since 2021

5 locations

Q: What drew you to franchise with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii?

Aaron: The brand really resonated with me. The culture focuses on quality, starting with coffee and then extending to customers and culture. People come in because of the name, but they stay because of the experience.

Q: What was the Bad Ass Coffee team like throughout the franchise process?

Aaron: That was actually one of the things that helped make our decision, how nimble the brand is. We’re still growing in so many ways, but the team remains hands-on from the top down. Within hours of our first call, I got a personal call from the CEO – how often does that happen in a franchise? He really sets the tone for the organization, and you can see it trickle down.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking for experienced business professionals to join our growing ‘ohana and reap the benefits of a proven business model with multiple revenue streams. Visit our website to learn more: badasscoffeefranchise.com/