Bruster's Real Ice Cream Franchisee, Joining the Brand Was 'One of the Best Decisions I Ever Made'

(l to r) Phyllis, Warren, Philip, and Aysha.

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream is a sweet franchise opportunity that offers operators a dependable ROI combined with an excellent product, and a unique company culture founded on trust and integrity. This privately-owned brand is riding high following a successful 2022 that included record-breaking revenue, same-store sales, and store location expansion, and the introduction of new flavors the brand’s loyal fans clamor for.

Bruster’s franchisees are passionate about the “family-first” culture of the franchise system, and for good reason. Just ask Columbia, South Carolina operators Warren and Phyllis Parker.

“Bruster’s not only positively impacted my life but the life of my family and employees,” said Warren. “For a lot of employees this is their first job and it’s a pleasure seeing them grow. It has also given us an opportunity to serve the community with fundraisers and donations.”

The Parkers opened their Bruster’s location in August of 2021. The impetus for becoming a franchisee with the ice cream brand was their daughter who was heartbroken when the local Bruster’s closed a few years ago.

“I asked my daughter why she was upset because it’s just ice cream,” said Warren. “She told me ‘no dad, it’s Bruster’s Real Ice Cream’.” When Warren and Phyllis started asking around town they soon discovered there were a lot of people disappointed the store closed. So they began looking into opening one.

Warren and Phyllis were no strangers to the franchising concept. They had been multi-unit Subway franchisees for more than 15 years at the time. What they found when they researched Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, was not only an incredible product, but a family atmosphere and culture and room for him to grow. “It was Bruster’s or nothing,” said Phyllis of their decision to franchise with the brand.

Bruster’s franchisees depend on backing from the brand and they get it in spades. The brand’s dedicated support teams have more than 200 years of combined experience and are dedicated to being there for franchisees. Everything from training and marketing to site selection and grand opening support is all part of the package.

“I can say that the support from Bruster’s is exceptional,” said Warren. “The training really set us up to be successful. From the time you select a site to the grand opening, the regional vice president is with you every step of the way.”

Warren said they were even assigned a mentor from a nearby Bruster’s to help guide them and answer their questions. “The corporation really wants the franchisees to be very successful and it shows in the way they treat us,” said Warren.

In addition to franchise support, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream franchisees can rest in knowing they are working with a proven 34-year-industry-veteran that offers 150 flavors of premium, handcrafted ice cream, yogurt, Italian ice, and sorbet, and routinely gets high marks in franchisee satisfaction from Franchise Business Review.

The Parkers are very happy with their decision to franchise with Bruster’s, in fact, Warren said, “It’s been even better than I expected.”

The couple are hoping there will be more Bruster’s Real Ice Cream locations in their future. Warren said they are actively searching for another location and would ultimately like to operate three stores. “In fact, we are selling our Subways to focus more on Bruster’s.”

Becoming a Bruster’s Real Ice Cream franchisee was “one of the best decisions I ever made,” said Warren.

There are nearly 200 Bruster’s Real Ice Cream locations in 22 states, Guyana, and South Korea. If you are interested in finding out more about the proven concept that offers strong unit economics and opportunities for growth, call (724) 312-8739 or visit brustersfranchise.com for more information.