Bruster's Real Ice Cream is the “Only Job” this Successful Georgia Operator Has Ever Had

Lauren Tucker was one of the first employees hired at the Bruster’s Real Ice Cream store in Dalton, Georgia when it first opened in 2012. She was just 17 years old and had no experience in ice cream, hospitality, or customer service. “It was my first job and has so far been my only job,” she proudly says today.

That’s because she quickly rose to management level at the store and continued working there all through college and beyond. “I fell in love with the success we were having and continued to train our staff in customer service while making sure we were producing the highest quality ice cream,” she says.

The business turned out to be a family affair for Lauren. Her dad purchased the Bruster’s location in the spring of 2017 when it was a lower-than-average performing unit averaging $283,675. Since that time the store’s sales have increased by more than 200%. At the beginning of this year, Lauren and her husband Trey, purchased the store from her father. Now they look to continue to grow the store’s success and revenue.

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream offers franchisees dependable ROI along with an excellent product and a unique company culture founded on trust, integrity, and of course, great ice cream. “I’m thankful that my husband and I took the chance and that we now have the opportunity to continue growing it,” she says. “This first year has been the fruition of many, many years of work and I’m thankful to be running it at this level.”

The Georgia operators have built their business up to a remarkable sales volume considering the size of their market and have joined the Bruster’s Million Dollar Club, an elite group of franchisees that have met or exceeded volumes of $1 million or more.

Asked why she thinks her Bruster’s location has been so successful, Lauren says, “I believe the customer service we provide, a great location right off the interstate, the huge patio and outside seating area my dad built a few years ago, and my dedication to grow the brand has all contributed to it being such a success.”

Lauren also notes that being a Bruster’s Real Ice Cream franchisee has had a positive impact on their lives by allowing them to own their business while providing a safe place for teenagers and young adults to work and grow their own people and life skills. “We are very proud to be a part of the brand and hope to continue to grow our location and the brand as a whole!” she says.

Lauren says she and her husband not only love the brand and the ice cream, but also chose to be franchisees because of Bruster’s ongoing support and corporate culture. “Anything I need I know I can shoot Marcie a text, email, or call and she’ll get back to me quickly and offer guidance or direct me to someone who can help as well,” says Lauren of the corporate Regional Vice President who trained everyone when the Dalton location first opened and remains Lauren’s contact to this day.

Franchising with Bruster’s Real Ice Cream has been everything Lauren expected and more. “I grew up in the brand and always had high hopes for what it could be and it has far exceeded those,” she says. “I was just a teenager looking for a part time job and at the time never imagined what could become of it.” She says there are many people who have had a hand in making her store what it is.

“We plan to continue doing what we do best,” she says. “Training our staff in the highest level of customer service, continue producing the highest quality ice cream, and give people a high quality place to spend time with their families.”

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream franchisees know they are part of a proven brand with more than three decades of experience. Not to mention 150 flavors of premium, handcrafted ice cream, yogurt, Italian ice, and sorbet, and frequent recognition in franchisee satisfaction from Franchise Business Review.

Today, there are almost 200 Bruster’s Real Ice Cream locations in 22 states, Guyana, and South Korea. The brand’s culture of being a place where the community can gather and employees are like family make it a great investment opportunity for entrepreneurs. If you are interested in finding out more about the proven concept that offers strong unit economics and opportunities for growth, call (724) 312-8739 or visit brustersfranchise.com for more information.