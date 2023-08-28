Cicis Pizza Perfects the Modern Buffet Experience for Growth

Buffets are back, and Cicis Pizza does buffets better than ever.

Long staking its claim as the original and leading all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, Cicis Pizza remains at the top of its game, resiliently capitalizing on the rapid resurgence of the beloved buffet with an eye for innovation that has new and existing fans filling up on the brand.

For entrepreneurs looking for a visionary slice of the profitable pizza industry, Cicis is a standout brand in the lucrative buffet business that serves up unlimited opportunities. Here are just a few reasons why:

Business is Booming

After a hard-hit pandemic hiatus, the buffet industry is making a hearty return as consumers look to stretch their dollars and get the most bang for their buck amid economic uncertainty and high inflation.

In March, buffet industry sales were up 125% from January 2021, outpacing fast-casual chains and full-service restaurants, according to foot traffic data of restaurants and stores from Placer.ai.

Sales are sizzling as Cicis builds on a stellar 2022 as a go-to destination and a thriving franchise legacy brand. Its menu innovation has contributed to its success as they’ve successfully introduced Piezilla™ and limited-time offers such as Mike’s Hot Honey LTO and The Deep Cheese that demonstrate its ability to stay ahead of the curve as the buffet industry continues to elevate.

Unmatched Value and Variety

As the inventor of the Endless Pizza Buffet concept, Cicis knows what it takes to deliver a high-quality value proposition. It starts with an imaginative menu that features something for everyone: all-you-can-eat pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, pasta, salads, and dessert innovations for dine-in, to-go, and catering.

“For franchise prospects interested in joining Cicis, buffets offer a unique dining experience with a wide variety of food options, catering to different tastes,” said Debbie McGee, Director of Franchise Sales for Cicis Pizza. “Cicis' competitive edge lies in offering unlimited pizza choices at an affordable price point, making it an appealing option for families and groups looking for a value-oriented dining experience.”

Bold, fresh marketing strategies offer up unique selling points for franchisees, showcasing the brand’s “Endless Pizzabilities”—customizability, welcoming family-friendly atmosphere, and creative LTOs. Most recently, Cicis teamed up with Coca-Cola to launch a limited-edition collectible cup featuring refill perks and a vibrant graffiti design showcasing popular menu items.

A Buffet Concept and So Much More

Texas-based Cicis Pizza, founded in 1983, has more than 270 restaurants in 20-plus states. The iconic brand’s story is one of constant evolution as a modern brand that has stayed true to its roots.

Unlimited opportunities for revenue, multiple restaurant designs, and off premise-options continue to fuel growth with no signs of slowing down. Future plans include more innovation.

“This includes introducing new pizza flavors or menu items, incorporating healthier options to cater to changing consumer preferences, and exploring digital technology to enhance the customer experience, such as mobile ordering and loyalty apps, offering convenience and personalization,” McGee adds.

Franchise owners can look to comprehensive training programs, ongoing operational assistance, marketing and advertising support, and access to a network of experienced franchisees who offer valuable guidance and insights. It’s a robust support system that empowers franchisees to navigate market changes and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Ready to join an award-winning franchise family? Cicis has been ranked by CNN Money as the No. 1 "Casual Dining Pizza Chain (for your money) in America," named by Technomic as the No. 2 "Most Kid-Friendly Chain as voted by Millennial Moms" and recognized by Nation's Restaurant News among its Top 200 Restaurant Chains.

Cicis is selectively awarding franchise opportunities to various qualified franchisee candidates, including single-unit and multi-unit franchisees and other well-capitalized investors. Ideal franchisees possess business operations experience and the capability to fully immerse themselves in the community-centric business. Get started today at cicis.com/franchising.