Cicis Pizza Ready to Keep Growth Going in 2023

Cicis is set for another year of endless possibilities as an award-winning pizza concept with a growth-focused future.

With more than 280 restaurants across 23 states, the nation's original all-you-can-eat pizza buffet chain continues its hot streak, most recently earning a prime place on Pizza Marketplace's inaugural list of Top 100 Movers and Shakers.

"We're incredibly honored to be named on Pizza Marketplace's inaugural Top 100 Movers & Shakers list," said Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. "2022 was a massive year of growth for us. We launched a new brand campaign, "Endless Pizzabilities," that was a huge part of our success. We have many more exciting plans for Cicis that will continue to drive our phenomenal results while engaging guests and franchisees."

Cicis' nod as a leading innovator and successful company is a testament to the success of the legacy chain's transformational rebranding and marketing efforts. The industry is taking note.

The "Endless Pizzabilities" campaign's fresh focus on Cicis' dining and social experiences claimed the No. 1 spot on Pizza Marketplace's Top Marketing Campaigns list. Hetsel also earned recognition as one of the most influential executives shaping the future of the pizza restaurant industry. His hands-on leadership is credited for "quickly launching a rebrand focused on delivery and carryout while creating a positive workplace."

"We are especially grateful for our loyal guests who support Cicis year after year," Hetsel said. "It's always been our commitment to go above and beyond to provide guests a space to enjoy delicious food at affordable prices with friends and loved ones. We constantly work to improve the guest experience and look forward to the year ahead with high expectations and even more Endless Pizzabilities."

The result is extraordinary momentum for Cicis to build upon. Among the highlights in 2022:

Soaring Sales

Sales rose 31% over 2021. The Endless Pizzabilities campaign and the introduction of its fictional and whimsical spokesperson, C.C. Pazzini, played a big hand in this, increasing sales by 15% systemwide after only the first month of the campaign's launch.

Enhanced Operations

Franchisees are reaping the game-changing rewards of an updated game room design, a new restaurant prototype designed to reduce buildout costs, and a robust digital marketing strategy that continues to boost the beloved brand's name recognition.

Bold Leadership

Cicis' investment in its future in 2022 quickly paid off with the addition of the marketing firepower of Stephanie Hoppe as Chief Marketing Officer. Other notable additions last year include the promotion of Craig Richard to Vice President of Operations and David Bauer, named Franchise Business Director.

More Growth on the Way

Now finetuned and primed for growth, Cicis is uniquely positioned to take its "Best Value" proposition on the road to selective expansion. The brand has set its sights on driving franchising in target Texas markets like Dallas, Houston and Austin and Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina.

For active, experienced business partners looking to grab a slice of the lucrative pizza market, the Cicis of the future is here. The Texas-based brand is an attractive investment for single-unit and multi-unit franchisees and well-capitalized investors seeking to be part of a franchise family with comprehensive support.

To learn more information about the Cicis franchise opportunity, visit cicis.com/franchising.