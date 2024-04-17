Cicis Pizza Signs 6-Unit Deal in Texas, Eyeing New Markets in the South

In the wake of economic challenges, Cicis® Pizza has remained a reliable and affordable dining option, resonating strongly with value-conscious consumers. In 2023, Cicis saw an impressive 7.8% increase in sales. This surge in popularity reflects Cicis’ commitment to quality and dedication to meeting the needs of its customers. Introducing new deals like their Off-Premise Discounted Pizza Deal for Spring Break, Cicis proudly earns the title of TBPVA™ The Best Pizza Value Anywhere.

Family Values Define Cicis Culture

At the heart of Cicis’ success lies its commitment to family values. Cicis recently announced a 6-unit signed agreement with new locations in Texas, further enhancing its presence in the state. The franchise owners behind this deal, Frank and Judy Rodgers, opened their first Cicis in 1990 and their journey has exemplified the family-oriented values Cicis represents. Involving their two children in the business as area managers, the Rodgers Family is building a legacy that spans generations.

Cicis further exemplifies its family-focused approach by incorporating family-friendly game rooms into its franchises. The unique offering not only enhances the overall customer experience but also presents franchisees with an additional revenue stream.

Strategic Growth Markets

As Cicis continues its strategic expansion into thriving markets such as Atlanta, Georgia which was recently named one of the fastest-growing metros in the US, and Richmond, Virginia which is experiencing steady growth, these cities present promising opportunities for Cicis franchise owners to share its modern “eatertainment” buffet experience with families and friends throughout the community.

Through extensive training programs, real estate expertise, construction assistance, franchise business consultation and marketing support, Cicis empowers its franchisees to thrive in competitive markets and achieve their business goals.

Looking Ahead

Cicis is poised for continuous growth in 2024 and seeks qualified individuals who embody its values. With new franchise incentives programs in place, now is a great time to become part of a brand that is reshaping the buffet industry.

If you’re interested in joining the Cicis family and owning your own Cicis Pizza franchise, explore the Endless Pizzabilities™ and discover what makes Cicis one of the best pizza franchise opportunities in the industry.