Crispy Conquest: Bonchon's Strategic Surge in the U.S. Market

As a global leader in the food franchise industry, Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken continues to set benchmarks with its innovative approach and dynamic growth. Renowned for its Korean fried chicken. Bonchon has proven to be a formidable player in the franchise market with its dedication to simplified operations, white-glove support concierge program, and innovative menu offerings.

Impressive Q1 Achievements

Bonchon's momentum in 2024 has been striking, with four new restaurant openings in key U.S. locations—two in California, one in New York, and one in Massachusetts. These additions highlight the brand's strategic expansion across diverse markets. Furthermore, Bonchon has inked deals for 20 more locations nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to growth and innovation.

Bonchon’s U.S. CEO Suzie Tsai remarked, “We are on course to smash the record we set last year for deals signed. Our unique Korean menu offerings, flexible store formats combined with our simplified kitchen and operational ease are extremely attractive to individuals exploring a restaurant franchise.”

Strategic Expansion and Operational Innovation

2023 marked a year of unprecedented growth for Bonchon, with over 40 new locations signed and 13 new franchise partners welcomed. The company's expansion into new markets like Long Island, Staten Island, Huntsville, and Tucson further demonstrates its accelerated growth strategy.

The adaptability of Bonchon’s restaurant formats from traditional dine-ins and fast-casual setups to innovative remote kitchens and even a hotel location allows franchise partners to succeed in various markets. The planned airport debut in 2025 promises to elevate Bonchon's brand visibility and accessibility even further.

Menu Innovations, Streamlined Operations & Conversion Opportunities

Bonchon’s culinary offerings continue to evolve, featuring seasonal sauces and Korean fusion menu items created by Executive Chef Jae Park using his deep knowledge of international food trends. Last summer Bonchon debuted Loaded Bulgogi Fries and Korean Donuts which successfully drove add-on sales and increased guest check. This menu innovation and the ongoing global craze for Korean culture have significantly increased the brand’s appeal to consumers.

Bonchon stands out for its operational simplicity and efficiency. Both are key factors when attracting potential franchisees. By streamlining processes and optimizing ingredient utilization, Bonchon grows efficiently while maintaining quality execution without compromise.

The brand's compact menu design emphasizes cross-utilization of ingredients, reduces waste, and enhances throughput. This efficiency particularly appeals to independent operators transitioning to a franchise model, offering them a robust support system, including comprehensive training, marketing, and operational guidance. Further, introducing its white-glove new restaurant concierge program ensures that new franchise operators are guided through their opening process at every step.

Amid rising market challenges, Bonchon has cleverly adjusted by introducing limited time offering menu items like the fan-favorite Yangnyeom sauce while offering signature flavors such as Soy Garlic and Spicy. This menu innovation highlights Bonchon’s agility and commitment to delivering high-quality culinary experiences. This innovation is at the heart of Bonchon’s core competencies, the brand recently introduced the Yum Drum Trio starting at $11.99 to capitalize on the growing desires of consumers for value-forward menu offerings. They will also be introducing a brand new Korean Chicken Sandwich later this summer which is sure to become a fan favorite quickly.

Keeping the Momentum

As Bonchon continues to lead in the Korean fried chicken market, it invites entrepreneurs to join a brand that offers both simplicity and robust support. With tools designed to promote growth and enhance operational efficiency, Bonchon equips its franchise partners with everything needed to succeed.

