Dairy Queen Looking for Multi-Unit Franchisees to Grow Key Markets

Globally-recognized QSR leader American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), with its DQ Grill & Chill® growth concept, has offered a proven investment opportunity for passionate entrepreneurs for decades. The well-known brand has come to represent more than just its signature soft serve treats, burgers, and chicken strips; it offers a chance to build a thriving business within a supportive franchise system, followed by a loyal fan base. The brand is looking for business owners to help expand the DQ® presence by building new DQ Grill & Chill restaurants in key markets across the country.

Some of ADQ’s current “hot markets” include Colorado, New Mexico, Central and Northern California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Rhode Island, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and the Carolinas. But there are many other open trade areas and opportunities across the country.

“Multi-unit franchisees join the DQ brand and find a winning combination of devoted customers, top quality corporate support, and desirable trade areas with room to grow,” says Gregg Benvenuto, vice president franchise development, U.S. and Canada.

The Dairy Queen® brand now has more than 7,500 locations in over 20 countries, solidifying its place as a global icon. DQ franchisees have long enjoyed a strong sense of community and benefitted from the extensive resources and support offered by the brand’s established structure and experienced corporate team.

Here’s an overview of what you can count on when franchising with the DQ system:

Timeless Tradition: Operating a DQ Grill & Chill restaurant is a chance to own a piece of American history, one characterized by happy memories for generations of DQ fans.

Strong Company Values: ADQ offers an inclusive, forward-thinking, and empowering environment for all.

Franchise success begins with a support system designed and proven to help the business thrive. From initial training and ongoing operational guidance to marketing assistance and performance monitoring, ADQ is with franchisees every step of the way. The experienced and dedicated team is passionate about franchisee success and committed to providing the resources needed to achieve those goals. That’s one of the many reasons franchise owners consistently report high levels of satisfaction, citing the supportive network, iconic brand recognition, and dedication to customer service as key factors in their success.

ADQ believes in its ongoing legacy of creating positive memories for all who touch the brand – customers, employees, and franchise operators. The company is built around core values such as collaboration, forward thinking, inclusivity, and empowerment. Becoming a Dairy Queen franchisee means becoming part of a system that values franchisee success and a commitment to excellence.

The industry has taken notice of the DQ system’s success. The brand has a long list of recent accolades including being ranked #17 on QSR Magazine's 2023 QSR 50 list, ranked #19 in the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400, and an impressive 85% consumer recognition.

If you're a passionate entrepreneur with a vision for growth and a commitment to creating a positive customer experience in your community, then DQ Grill & Chill restaurants might be the perfect fit for you. Visit dairyqueenfranchising.com to learn more and take the first step toward a rewarding future.