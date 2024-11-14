Dairy Queen Unveils Cash Incentives for Franchisees

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) is offering cash incentives as it looks to expand its footprint through partnerships with highly qualified, growth-minded franchisees who can add locations in strategic markets across the country.

ADQ’s newest incentive program is aimed at attracting new franchisees and encouraging existing ones to open additional DQ Grill & Chill® locations. The initiative will target growth from 2025 to 2027, and seeks to build on the classic chain’s strong presence across the country.

Franchisees who open new DQ Grill & Chill restaurants will be eligible for cash incentives that can help offset costs. Designed for new franchise candidates and current franchisees looking to expand, the plan also includes enhanced incentives for subsequent locations opened, making it a potentially profitable venture for those looking to capitalize on the Dairy Queen® brand appeal through multi-unit growth.

Certain markets have been identified as priority areas for growth, with special higher incentives available for franchisees in cities where the DQ® brand sees significant potential. These targeted markets include:

Fresno, CA DMA

Sacramento, CA DMA

Tulsa, OK DMA

Greenville, SC DMA

Greensboro, NC DMA

Syracuse, NY DMA

Baltimore, MD DMA

“By offering these enticing, sequential incentives, we support our growth-minded franchise owners in addition to attracting successful multi-unit franchise candidates from the industry,” says Gregg Benvenuto, Vice President of Franchise Development, U.S. & Canada, “in addition, targeted market incentives spur growth in areas with plenty of room to run in building DQ Grill & Chill restaurants.”

In addition to the enhanced financial incentives, ADQ remains committed to providing robust support for its franchisees throughout their journey. The company offers comprehensive assistance in areas such as development, design, construction, marketing, and operations, ensuring that new franchisees have the resources needed for success.

American Dairy Queen Corporation looks forward to speaking with highly qualified franchise candidates about joining its growing network and the opportunities. Ideal candidates are individuals with the business acumen and resources to assemble and lead a strong restaurant management team to open DQ Grill & Chill restaurants in their community.

The Dairy Queen brand has received notable recognition, ranking #17 on QSR Magazine's 2024 QSR 50 list and #18 on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400. Furthermore, it enjoys an impressive 85% consumer recognition rate. International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,500 locations in 20 countries.

For more information about franchising with DQ Grill & Chill restaurants, interested candidates can visit dairyqueenfranchising.com.