Discover the Impact of an Experiential Brand: Why Bad Ass Coffee Stands Out

There’s no way around it; selling to today’s consumers is tough. You need more than just a solid product line with an attractive price point. To stand out in today’s market, you need to sell an experience, especially when it comes to coffee, teas and beverages. According to research by PwC, consumers are willing to spend up to 16% more on coffee if they get a good customer experience, more than any other category.

At Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, we’ve known this for a while. Our cheeky branding has been bringing customers through the door for over thirty years, but it’s our laidback vibes and community feel that keep them coming back for more. And yes, the coffee is pretty good, too.

Recreating Island Time

Most coffee shops have a sense of hustle in their atmosphere. There’s an undertow of “go, go, go!” and it’s not just from the caffeine. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii takes a different approach, aiming for a “enjoying that first cup of coffee on vacation” feel. Our low-key, beach-inspired decór invites customers to kick back and relax, leaving their worries at the door. We provide plenty of seating options to give customers a place to gather, relax, or get some work done. And our extensive menu of drinks and treats gives customers a reason to stay for just one more cup.

Culture That Creates Community

The Aloha Spirit is a pillar of Hawaiian culture, and one we try to embody within our own organization. The practice is simple: treat others with kindness and respect, but its impact is far greater. By treating everyone, from customers to employees, as ‘ohana, we create a space where people want to be. Employees want to show up to work. Customers want to spend their time in-store. From this framework, we’ve had franchisees launch local partnerships, foster community gatherings, and establish a place where people can connect with their neighbors.

Seasonal Offerings and Merchandising

On top of our regular lineup of Hawaiian-inspired treats and premium coffee offerings, we’re always bringing customers something new, whether it’s a seasonal coffee flavor or new Bad Ass merchandise. Not only does this create additional revenue for franchisors, but it also helps create repeat customers, who on average, spend 67% more than new customers, and build a loyal brand base.

Now is the perfect time to become part of our ‘ohana. The Bad Ass brand is expanding fast, and we have plenty of hot territories up for grabs, with more on the way. We’re seeking experienced business professionals to reap the benefits of a proven business model with multiple revenue streams. Visit our website to learn more: badasscoffeefranchise.com/