Engage the Power of Ford and an Expert Support Team to Rev Up Dining Experiences Guests Crave

Consumers have a feast of choices tempting them away from your dining room, from delivery and takeout to gourmet meal kits that effectively make them your competition. But they’re hungry for more than something to eat: service and ambiance that can’t be replicated at home; something to tell others about, including sharing on social media.

As a franchisee with Ford’s Garage, one of the country’s hottest restaurant concepts, you can satisfy their appetite for delicious food in a uniquely engaging atmosphere that fuels your success, too. Our franchisees reported a mouth-watering $6.3 million AUV in 2022, with COGS averaging less than 29 percent and labor costs of 30 percent. (Your mileage may vary, of course.)

Ford’s Garage isn’t just a restaurant; it’s an experience transporting guests to a world that celebrates America’s love for automobiles and the open road inside our 1920s garage. It’s the only restaurant concept with the licensing rights to Ford Motor Company’s iconic logos and insignia, which we use to evoke the look and feel of a 1920s service station. We bring the vintage vibe to life with details like vintage gas pumps, blue shop towels used as napkins (with hose clamps for napkin rings) and servers wearing mechanic shirts. Even the bars are decidedly vintage, mixing Prohibition-style elements like brick, richly colored woods and a copper bar top hammered by hand. It all makes for great photo opportunities, and there’s a discovery process that happens even for regular patrons, who might notice something new each visit.

But memorable dining is about much more than clever décor. It’s a package that includes impeccable service, warm hospitality and delicious food. When you’re a part of a nationwide franchise brand with multiple locations, it takes a team firing on all cylinders to put it together and create a uniform experience that guests will recognize wherever they go.

At Ford’s Garage, we’ve taken each element and aligned it with our overall theme, which means serving a nostalgic menu of American classics featuring our Burgers of Fame and an extensive selection of craft brews and signature cocktails. Our guests leave the table feeling good about their entire time there, not just one or two moments or features. Even in our concept, which has a clear and authentic connection to Ford Motor Company, some of our guests love the car elements while others are drawn to the more historic, authentic touches throughout the experience.

It can be a challenging task for an independent owner to supply all these elements, but our franchise structure supports and enables our owners’ success. Our expert team brings over 200 years of combined restaurant industry and franchising experience, and our franchisees help each other with their own expertise and resources.

Ford’s Garage has opportunities in almost every state. Here’s some of what you can expect as an applicant and eventual owner:

A straightforward five-point application process that keeps you informed from start to finish.

Thorough training and an open door to our corporate leadership if questions or concerns arise after you’ve joined the team. We’ll help you utilize every part of the Ford’s Garage experience to make unforgettable moments your guests will want to share with a friend.

Expert help in nurturing your crew – they’re the ones who bring the theme to life for the guest, so if they’re not dialed in, it will fall flat and won’t feel authentic. Selection, training, and retention are the keys to driving a unique dining experience where the vibe is right, the food and drinks are awesome, and the service is unrivaled.

Authentic connections with your community. You’re not just another corporate restaurant but a neighbor. One of our most effective strategies is the Burgers of Fame collection, named after local celebrities and leaders. It’s a fun way to show you know and appreciate the area and the people who make it great.

Friends and family come to Ford’s Garage to refuel and fill up in an atmosphere that’s as fun and engaging for you and your team as it is for your guests. If you’re ready to shift your portfolio into high gear, visit our Franchise Opportunities page.