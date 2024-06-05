Expand Your Portfolio with MY SALON Suite

Joining a salon suite franchise can be a very strong addition to a franchise portfolio, offering a range of benefits including rapid scalability, a semi-absentee business model and a lucrative real estate investment opportunity.

Rapidly-growing salon suite franchise MY SALON Suite is targeting franchise development in markets across the United States, offering prospective franchisees extensive brand recognition and support across its network.

Multi-Unit Scalability

“People are really embracing this concept in the salon industry and feeling confident bringing their business to MY SALON Suite,” said Alpesh Trivedi, MY SALON Suite multi-unit franchisee. “There’s very valuable know-how and support for each step of the business from the start and continued through the growth.”

Trivedi joined MY SALON Suite after years of experience franchising with other brands, and now owns the rights to over 20 locations. The growing popularity of the salon suite concept and scalability of the MY SALON Suite business model has allowed for the rapid growth of Trivedi’s portfolio.

Semi-Absentee Lifestyle

MY SALON Suite’s scalability is due in part to its semi-absentee ownership model. Most owners only need to dedicate five to 10 hours a week, offering franchise owners the opportunity to expand while focusing their attention on other areas.

“We desired a semi-absentee business so we could focus more on areas that are important to us without worrying too much about finances. MY SALON Suite was a great fit,” shared Anabella Fabellar, MY SALON Suite franchisee with three locations in Missouri and Indiana. “Because there are no employees or inventory, MY SALON Suite offers a lot of time flexibility and the opportunity to help others own a business of their own.”

Real Estate Investments

The semi-absentee model also means that franchisees own the real estate without the need to oversee day-to-day operations, making it a great choice to fill empty real estate and generate a passive income stream.

Chris Paret, MY SALON Suite franchisee who also owns multiple restaurants, shared, “We wanted to start a new business without the need to add employees or deal with the margin pressures of too many variable costs. Once occupancy levels are reached, MY SALON Suite offers a stable income stream.”

With the potential for high returns, real estate investments are a popular choice for entrepreneurs. MY SALON Suite is ideal for real estate investors or existing business owners looking to generate additional revenue.

Get Started with MY SALON Suite

The initial investment for a MY SALON Suite franchise is approximately $984,999 – $1,577,236, including a $50,000 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $1.5 million, of which $500K is liquid.

Additionally, MY SALON Suite offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $25,000.

For more information about the MY SALON Suite franchise, contact Mark Jameson at mark.jameson@propelledbrands.com or 214-346-5679, or visit the MY SALON Suite franchising website.