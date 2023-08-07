Financing a Ziebart Franchise is Easier Than you Think 

So you have a nice nest egg, an entrepreneurial mindset, love cars, and want to own your own business? Ziebart, the world’s leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, could be your ticket to an investment opportunity that can yield financial and personal freedom.

Ziebart is a trailblazer in automotive appearance and protection services such as detailing, paint correction and protection, window tint, corrosion protection, and a number of other vehicle enhancements that millions of aftermarket automobile owners routinely purchase. The brand’s proven business model has worked for more than six decades now, and, says Ziebart’s Mike Riley, Senior Vice President, financing the opening of your own Ziebart location may be easier than you think.

That’s because the automotive aftermarket is a $500-plus billion industry that shows no sign of slowing down. The industry offers long-term demand, multiple channels of recurring revenue, and is recession resilient. Ziebart represents one of the best opportunities in the space with its proven system, in-demand products and services, and unparalleled support structure.

“We can help you with financing through our partnerships with funding relationships we have established for our franchisees,” says Riley. “There are plenty of banks out there who will lend you the money and plenty of SBA loan programs available to you as well.”

Riley points to a few of the current trends in the Ziebart business model that, he says, will assist you in your search to get financing and become a Ziebart franchisee:

Ziebart has a proven track record and has been in business for 65 years

The average length of ownership of a Ziebart franchise is 26 years

Average store sales were $1,390,000 for 2022

Average G.P. is 51%

The average investment is $416k to $550k

You will need $150,000 in working capital to launch the business

You will need 720 greater credit score

ROI is typically 12-18 months

Break-even is 4-6 months

Loan option www.frandata.com

Loan option www.franfund.com

As you can see, it’s easy to put yourself in the driver’s seat as a Ziebart franchisee. There are numerous options to finance your business and you have the ability to grow into a multi-unit operator or to simply stay focused on one location in your community.

And you never have to worry about being alone in business because Ziebart has a long history of being dedicated to its franchisees through its systems, support, and services. You can depend on the team of dedicated and experienced professionals at Ziebart to help you with everything from financing and marketing, to account development and hiring and training, to operations and product and services support.

“Financing your business is an important part of becoming a franchisee,” says Riley. “Once you make the decision to own your own business, we can help you make that dream a reality.”

For more than 60 years now Ziebart has been the leader in the automotive and appearance and protection sector. The brand now has more than 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. The brand is continuing to grow with development opportunities throughout the world making it a best-in-class investment opportunity. Find out more about franchise opportunities with Ziebart by visiting ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities or calling 248-837-3960 for more information.