Franchisee Loyalty and Expansion Drive Phenix Salon Suites' Success

Nothing proves the strength of a franchise network more than the caliber and commitment of its franchisees. Their continued growth with a brand showcases the proof of concept, the quality of support, and economic resilience. Phenix Salon Suites, the world’s leading salon suite franchise, exemplifies this success. As the renewal period for franchise agreements approaches, 15 franchisees have not only expanded by adding new locations but have also reaffirmed their trust in the brand by renewing their agreements—underscoring their confidence in the Phenix model.

One notable example is Dennis Daughety, who has renewed his agreement for his Birmingham, Alabama location. As a dedicated franchisee since 2015, Daughety has continued to expand his portfolio over the years with five Phenix Salon Suites locations in Birmingham and Atlanta. Daughety’s journey with Phenix Salon Suites continues to evolve as he not only renews his agreement but also positions himself to convert two independent locations into Phenix Salon Suites, further expanding his portfolio. The brand’s semi-absentee model works simultaneously with Daughety’s portfolio of other concepts, including dry cleaning and junk removal franchises.

Another franchisee, Tony Haslam, recently renewed his franchise agreement for his Plantation, Florida location. Since its opening in August 2015, this location has become a cornerstone of the community. Haslam’s dedication to Phenix Salon Suites is a testament to the strength and reliability of the brand. Haslam also owns multiple units in Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina, strengthening the brand’s presence in the Southeast.

These renewals highlight the resilience and growth potential of the Phenix Salon Suites business model. Franchisees like Haslam and Daughety benefit from the comprehensive support and proven strategies that Phenix offers, allowing them to thrive regardless of economic conditions.

The brand has continued to achieve massive growth in the last five years, including 6,000 individual salon suites in +180 new locations built now serving over 15,000 salon professionals, and 300+ domestic and international licenses sold. Looking ahead, Phenix Salon Suites is anticipating its 400th location opening, amid international development in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden.

Domestic development is also continuing to climb, following recently signed agreements in key growth markets like New York and Texas. Notable industry awards are also taking notice as the brand ranked on the Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® list considered the best and most comprehensive franchise ranking in the world, for the 11th consecutive year.

“The brand’s continued growth is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of our corporate team and our incredible franchisee network,” said Brian Kelley, President & CEO at Phenix Salon Suites. “Our expansion reflects the great potential of our highly successful salon franchise model, the unparalleled connection to the salon professional community through the +500,000 followers of our founder, Gina Rivera and the demand from customers and salon professionals nationwide. We can’t wait to continue this momentum and roar past the 400 mark of salon suites open worldwide.”

With nearly 400 locations globally, Phenix Salon Suites continues to provide flexibility and adaptability for its franchisees. The brand's robust support system and innovative business model make it an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to invest in a growing industry.

For those interested in joining this thriving franchise network, Phenix Salon Suites offers a compelling case for long-term success and growth. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit Phenix Salon Suites Franchising.