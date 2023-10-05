From 0 to 5 in Under Two Years - Entrepreneur Finds Multi-Unit Franchising Success with MassageLuXe

Reuben Levy is a lifelong entrepreneur who built a successful business in the office supply industry that he has owned and operated for more than two decades. He’s also a successful multi-unit operator of five MassageLuXe spa locations in Michigan.

During his routine visits to the MassageLuXe in Michigan, Levy got to know the franchise owner, who raved about spa ownership as a great business opportunity. Levy remembered, “He shared some numbers with me. As a business owner, I was really impressed with his annual sales. I said, ‘What? You’re telling me out of this location, you’re kicking out that volume?’”

So Levy wasted no time doing further research into the brand and he liked what he found. His interest in opening his own MassageLuXe spa only grew stronger. “As someone who built a business from scratch, the franchise model looks so much easier. The recipe is right in front of me, I just need to follow it,” he said. Levy opened his first MassageLuXe spa in 2022 and will open his fifth MassageLuXe location next month.

“Reuben is the great franchise owner, and we feel fortunate to have him in our community of MassageLuXe franchise owners,” says MassageLuXe CEO and President Mark Otter. “He’s a hardworking, experienced entrepreneur who knows what it takes to oversee a successful business. We are thrilled to have him expanding our franchise footprint in Michigan.”

MassageLuXe is built with growth and scalability front and center. The brand collaborates closely with franchise prospects to understand their individual goals and needs, working in partnership to help them realize and achieve their ambitions. In Levy's case, the brand supported his desire for rapid expansion.

“The brand’s comprehensive system for franchisees includes everything from site selection and build-out support to marketing and operational guidance,” said Otter. This turnkey approach simplifies the process for franchisees to open and manage multiple locations. Multi-unit operators can rely on the brand to provide the necessary resources and assistance to navigate the challenges of managing multiple locations.

Technology also plays an important role in franchisee success and scalability. MassageLuXe’s custom point-of-sale software enables efficient management of multiple locations remotely, making it feasible for busy entrepreneurs to effectively oversee their businesses. It’s easy to see how the brand is custom-tailored to multi-unit franchising.

MassageLuXe was founded in 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri, with a goal to support and encourage health, well-being, and quality of life for its clients by delivering the highest quality massage and facial services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment. The brand will surpass 100 locations in early 2024.

Massage therapy is an $18 billion industry that is continuing to grow, according to data from The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA). There’s no better time to consider franchising with MassageLuXe than right now. To find out more about investing with the brand and available opportunities, visit massageluxe.com/franchise-opportunities/