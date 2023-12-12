From Athlete to Entrepreneur: Former NFL Pro Powers Success with Smoothie King

For former NFL outside linebacker Josh Martin, teaming up with Smoothie King–the world's largest smoothie brand and the first health and fitness fast casual brand of its kind–has been the perfect fit.

Josh and his sister, Gabby Martin, are among Smoothie King's newest franchise owners signing on to spread the leading brand's signature blend of health and wellness into local communities across the globe. The siblings-turned-business-partners are off to a fast start in franchising, opening the first of three planned locations in the greater Denver area.

"Playing football professionally taught me a lot about the importance of fueling my body with the right kind of food to perform at my best, but I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit that could not be ignored," says Josh in an interview with Mile High CRE. "I've been waiting for the perfect opportunity to marry my passion for health and wellness with my love for business, and opening a Smoothie King franchise with my sister in the town where we grew up is the perfect way to do it. This new venture allows me to offer my community nutritious and delicious smoothies that support all kinds of wellness journeys."

Partnering with Smoothie King has been a homecoming for Josh, a fifth grader when his family moved from Texas to the outskirts of Denver, where he would learn the power of teamwork playing football at Cherokee Trail High School. Dubbed a "Renaissance man" in a recent high school alumni spotlight–and rightly so–Josh earned an Ivy League degree in anthropology from Columbia University and spent seven years playing outside linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints before retiring. Ready to be the one "writing the checks," Josh has embraced the entrepreneur life, knowing what it takes to succeed on and off the field.

Gabby Martin brings her own wealth of experience to the brand as a seasoned franchise and quick food service pro, with experience managing operators for multinational corporations like Starbucks and McDonald's.

"We are thrilled to bring the Smoothie King franchise back home," Gabby says. "Opening a business with my brother has been such a fun experience, and we are excited to expand our presence in the Denver area with upcoming locations in the Denver Tech Center and Green Valley Ranch. We've been working hard to bring a new kind of smoothie experience to the area, and we cannot wait to be an integral part of contributing to the health and wellness of our community."

Stellar franchisees like Josh and Gabby are leveraging their unique talents with a one-stop shop for a premier franchise opportunity backed by world-class franchisee-first support, comprehensive guidance, robust marketing strategies, and refined technology systems.

With more than 1,350 stores and counting, Smoothie King's franchise muscle offers loads of synergy with a commitment to menu innovation and an inclusive, healthy living mission. The brand also shines as the official smoothie of the Dallas Cowboys and the Smoothie King Center, home to the New Orleans Pelicans.

It all adds up to a bright franchise future for Smoothie King, as the pioneering healthy fast casual favorite marks 50 years with no signs of slowing down.

