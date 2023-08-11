Fueling Passion and Purpose: Why Franchisees are Joining Smoothie King

Since purchasing Smoothie King in 2012, Wan Kim has led the transformation of the brand’s menu to be more health-conscious and packed with whole fruits and organic, non-GMO ingredients. The process took time, but Smoothie King’s evolution has enabled it to become the first health and fitness QSR brand of its kind. Most recently, the brand reported an 11 percent increase in same-store sales powered by an increase in store traffic and two million Smoothie Bowls sold since the product launch in April. Due to this industry leadership, Smoothie King has experienced an acceleration of nationwide growth through partnership with both new and experienced franchise operators – and the growth isn’t slowing down.

Beyond serving nutritious smoothies and bowls, Smoothie King’s mission to promote healthier and active lifestyles has resonated strongly with franchisees. Christopher Shelvin and Bryan Wurster are two examples of operators who were drawn to Smoothie King’s company values and have both expanded their portfolio with multiple locations.

Let’s take a closer look at why franchisees like Christopher and Bryan chose to accomplish their entrepreneurial dreams with Smoothie King.

Making a Difference in the Community

After retiring from the military, Christopher was motivated to make a positive impact in his community, and he wanted to do so by finding a platform to combine his passion for wellness with the leadership skills acquired from his service. Becoming a Smoothie King franchisee allowed him to create a welcoming space where members of his community come together, embrace healthier lifestyles and build strong connections.

“As a Smoothie King franchisee, I’ve found a fulfilling way to serve the community by promoting physical wellness and fostering a sense of belonging for every guest that walks through the doors,” said Christopher. “I’m proud to have found a new sense of purpose while serving my community in a different capacity.”

Simplified, But Effective Business Model

Like Christopher, Bryan was looking for a fresh start in his career and he was inspired to find a franchise concept that followed a simplified business model so that he could provide job opportunities for young people in Midland, Texas new to the workforce. Smoothie King’s streamlined operational structure paired with its welcoming environment made this possible, and since opening his first location four years ago with his sister, Bryan has opened another store and is planning to develop additional locations with the brand.

“Smoothie King’s streamlined menu and standardized processes has made it easier for us to train employees, and ensure they have the tools to deliver consistent quality and service,” said Bryan. “This simplicity fosters a cohesive team environment where staff is excited to come to work and gain positive business experiences.”

By fueling passion and purpose for franchisees across the country, Smoothie King continues grow and has both single and multi-unit development opportunities are available. If you are a qualified operator interested in joining the Smoothie King family, be sure to visit smoothiekingfranchise.com for more information.