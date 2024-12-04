Gearing Up to Celebrate 40 Years of Success  

As Cicis Pizza prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary, the brand reflects on its legacy as the original all-you-can-eat pizza buffet. Since its founding in 1985, Cicis has consistently demonstrated its ability to innovate, adapt and thrive, even in the face of industry challenges. By combining unbeatable value and a strong commitment to guest satisfaction, Cicis continues to solidify its position as a beloved family-friendly dining destination with plans for continued growth.

Staying Ahead in an Ever-Changing Industry

Over the past year, Cicis proved its ability to push boundaries and captivate modern consumers’ love for nostalgic and unexpected flavor combinations. Fan favorites included the OREO® Brownie Pizza, the breakfast-classic inspired Chicken and Eggo® Waffle Pizza that sparked nationwide buzz, and the return of the Nashville Hot ‘N’ Spicy Chicken Pizza fueled by passionate customer demand.

Beyond the menu, Cicis introduced Cicis Listens, a new feedback platform that invites guests to share their experiences via QR codes while dining in. This initiative shows the brand’s commitment to continuously improving the guest experience while strengthening its position in a competitive market.

With a leadership team that prioritizes innovation through creative brand partnerships and guest-centered marketing strategies, Cicis is positioned to seamlessly blend value, loyalty, and entertainment, reinforcing its presence as a leader in the entertainment space.

Leadership That Inspires

As a Texas-born brand, Cicis takes pride in its deep community roots and commitment to creating a welcoming guest experience. President Jeff Hetsel, a Plano native, embodies this spirit. Growing up less than two miles from the first Cicis location, Hetsel has spent more than 30 years with the brand, starting as a general manager and rising to lead the company.

Hetsel’s deep operational understanding of the brand and passion for Cicis’ values have helped the brand grow into a nationwide success while staying true to its roots. Backed by a leadership team focused on innovation and franchisee support, Cicis continues to thrive in an ever-changing industry and brings a proven ability to drive success in local markets.

The Path Ahead

With more than 270 locations across the country, Cicis is looking to grow in Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; and Richmond, Virginia. These expansion goals reflect a belief in the lasting appeal of Cicis’ mission: to deliver TBPVA™ The Best Pizza Value Anywhere.

The brand’s decades of operational experience, multiple revenue streams, and comprehensive franchisee support make Cicis an attractive choice for individuals seeking stability in the franchise landscape.