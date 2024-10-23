Golden Corral® Expands in Puerto Rico with Multi-Unit Development Agreement

Golden Corral, America’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet chain, is continuing its strategic expansion in Puerto Rico with a new multi-unit agreement. Justin Tirri, the franchisee of Golden Corral’s locations in Caguas and Canovanas, has two restaurants under construction in Bayamon and Ponce. Tirri is leading this latest growth initiative through his expanded development agreement that will add two additional restaurants in the Mayagüez and Hatillo markets, expanding Golden Corral's presence in Puerto Rico and solidifying its status as a go-to family dining destination.

“When I joined Golden Corral and opened my first location nearly four years ago in Canovanas, not only was I the first to open a Golden Corral restaurant in Puerto Rico, but I was also the first to open a location outside of the continental United States,” said Tirri “It is an honor to be able to continue the brand’s expansion and bring more locations to the region. Given the popularity of my first locations, I look forward to providing the same value-driven, family-friendly dining experience, which includes a delicious variety of food options for guests in these additional locations.”

Alongside his Golden Corral ventures, Tirri also operates two Pizza@ locations, one Krystal Burger, and two K1 Speed centers, highlighting his extensive background in restaurant and hospitality management.

“Justin’s ability to operate multiple successful businesses along with his restaurant experience and commitment to the highest operating standards have been essential to our expansion in Puerto Rico. With our presence in the region growing, I know that Justin and his team will continue to do a tremendous job of providing meaningful employment opportunities while also representing our brand values,” said Lance Trenary, President and CEO of Golden Corral Corporation. “We are all thrilled to have the opportunity to provide more and more guests in Puerto Rico our unmatched variety and value at an affordable price.”

Golden Corral’s domestic expansion also continues with the most recent restaurant openings in Covina, CA and Merrillville, IN along with the soon-to-open Fresno, CA location.

With more than 50 years in family dining, Golden Corral has become a legacy brand within the restaurant industry. The brand offers an attractive franchise opportunity with a proven business model, exceptional brand recognition, and robust support systems for franchisees. In FY2023, the top 20% of Golden Corral's franchised 11-M restaurants reported average gross sales of $6.4 million*, underscoring the earning potential for new and existing franchisees.

Golden Corral offers new franchisees the opportunity to join a well-established brand in both ground-up construction and conversion of existing restaurant spaces, which helps reduce initial investment and operational costs. With a family-oriented culture and a value-driven experience, the nation’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet concept is committed to driving continued growth both domestically and internationally.

*Average Growth Unit Sales for FY2023 of the top 20% of franchised 11-M restaurants by sales. 11-M restaurants typically range between 9,000-12,000 sq ft.