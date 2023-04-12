Golden Corral Grows on the Heels of a Strong 2022

Golden Corral is leading the way as the country’s largest and only national buffet brand. By investing in key strategic initiatives focused on innovation, enhanced guest experience, operational efficiency, technology, and targeted franchise growth, Golden Corral continues to build off the momentum from 2022.

What sets Golden Corral apart and a driver of success is the culture of working together with their franchisees to move the business forward. Their mantra is to work shoulder to shoulder to carry the brand’s founding principle of “Making Pleasurable Dining Affordable®” for every guest at every restaurant, every day. Working together, they were recognized by several restaurant industry publications:

In addition, Lance Trenary, President and CEO of Golden Corral received the Silver and Gold Plate Awards from the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association. Golden Corral was also named to the National Adjutant's Circle at the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Convention.

Golden Corral, as a leader in the family restaurant segment, is focused on the growth of both new locations and re-openings.

“We’re continuing to grow Golden Corral’s footprint through the recent and upcoming re-openings of Golden Corral units across the country,” said David Conklin, Chief Development Officer for Golden Corral. “Each of these franchisees have a strong history of being part of their community and growing with our brand. The pent-up demand is clear, and guests are enthusiastic about having us back in their communities. Our most frequent visitors eat with us 70+ times per year, which is just incredible. They love the brand, the experience, delicious food, and the value we offer. This customer demand for Golden Corral is just one of the reasons we are growing with both current and new franchisees across the nation.”

Enhancing the guest experience and increasing operational efficiency is a key strategic objective for Golden Corral. With the recent implementation of a robot technology program in several restaurants, both restaurants’ teams and guests are benefiting. Operationally, restaurant team members have robots busing and taking dishes to the kitchen and our servers have more time to interact with guests, enhancing their overall dining experience.

Knowing that maximizing efficiency is vital to the bottom line, Golden Corral has invested in a labor deployment and process review with one of the industry-leading firms, Profitality. Juan Martinez, Principal and Founder of Profitality shares, “Golden Corral gave us full access to their restaurants, and we put every process, menu item, and footstep taken under the microscope. It allowed us to revise overall processes and develop a “labor-saving tool” that maximizes scheduling and improves labor costs.” The labor savings tool has been rolled out across the entire Golden Corral system.

With more than 50 years of success serving fresh food and providing outstanding hospitality, Golden Corral’s founding values and mission have remained the foundation for our success. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food and creating a comfortable dining experience, service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members.

Golden Corral provides unlimited opportunities for entrepreneurs who are looking for a proven, family-oriented restaurant model. The brand seeks individuals or partnership groups with previous restaurant experience and strong business acumen. Golden Corral’s support team will provide potential candidates with proven systems and operations support to help guide them and grow their business in an exciting segment.

For more information on the Golden Corral franchise opportunity, visit the franchising website, or connect with Joyce Bunn at jbunn@goldencorral.net to set up a time to speak by phone.