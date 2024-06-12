Golden Corral Tampa Franchisee Plans Area Expansion

Golden Corral, the nation’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet chain, is thrilled to announce its expansion in the Tampa, Florida market. This expansion comes as a part of an Area Development Agreement with existing multi-unit franchisee Britt Guyer, for the Clearwater-Largo and St. Petersburg markets.

Guyer, who currently owns and operates Golden Corral locations in Winter Haven and Tampa, Florida was drawn to the brand’s strong value proposition in the marketplace. He has built each of his locations around providing a family-oriented experience for the brand’s loyal guests.

“Golden Corral’s commitment to value and family-friendly dining experiences resonated with me and my wife from the start. We saw an opportunity to be a part of something special and have been dedicated to growing with the brand ever since,” said Guyer. “Expanding throughout the Tampa Bay area allows us to bring an exceptional buffet offering to guests in communities that have been clamoring for Golden Corral.”

Guyer’s involvement with Golden Corral goes beyond the success of his locations. He is deeply rooted in the local community, participating in local chambers of commerce, charities, and initiatives such as Camp Corral, which supports children of military families. His commitment to supporting his community and entrepreneurial spirit have been key factors in his success and expansion with the brand.

Golden Corral has a strong culture of supporting franchisees with proven systems and operations to support their growth. This, coupled with the brand’s incredible variety and value, has cemented Golden Corral’s position as the largest all-you-can-eat national buffet chain.

“I’ve been a part of the Golden Corral franchise system for more than a decade now, and I can attest to the passion and potential behind their proven business model. After seeing the incredible turnout for the opening of my restaurant in Tampa last year, I decided to fill the demand for value with two additional locations,” said Guyer. “I am looking forward to creating fond memories for our guests, whether they are residents of the Sunshine City or just passing through.”

With this strong value proposition among its loyal fanbase and growing sales figures on the franchise level, Golden Corral offers growth opportunities for franchise operators looking to grow with the legacy brand. FY2023 average unit gross sales for the Top 20% of GC11-M franchise restaurants (restaurants 9,000 sq ft – 12,000 sq ft) were $6.4 million, up from an average of $5.6 million in FY2022. The brand’s smaller footprint restaurants also experienced an increase in sales. (Refer to Item 19 Table 3 and Table 5 of Golden Corral Corporation’s 2024 FDD dated 4/29/2024.)

For more information on the Golden Corral franchise opportunity, visit the franchising website, or connect with Joyce Bunn at jbunn@goldencorral.net to set up a time to speak by phone.